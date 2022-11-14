Working life | Suvi Tuomikoski, who has held more than 40 jobs, explains what occupational anxiety is – Now she has a message for everyone who doesn’t know “what I’ll be when I grow up”

Suvi Tuomikoski has held more than 40 different jobs. In the end, he figured out how to turn a colorful work history to his advantage.

What will i grow up? What do I really want? Have I made the right decisions?

These are questions that almost every young person thinks about, but equally many people in working life. Choices related to profession and career can trouble, torment and oppress.