Working life Survey of Finnish Entrepreneurs: Men see more discrimination in their workplaces than women

The results contradict previous research results. According to them, women have perceived discrimination more often than men, as well as experienced it first-hand.

Gentlemen see more discrimination in their workplaces than women, according to a recent survey.

According to a survey commissioned by the Finnish Entrepreneurs’ Office, men have clearly seen more discrimination than women in their own workplaces, for example in terms of age, health status, political opinions, ethnic background and sexual orientation. Age-related discrimination is most prevalent.

“It’s surprising that men perceive discrimination clearly more than women. The differences are surprisingly large. This raises questions, ”says the CEO of Suomen Yrittäjät Mikael Pentikäinen in the bulletin.

The exception is discrimination based on gender and part-time work, where the results of men and women do not differ much.

The results are inconsistent with previous studies. Research Manager at THL, Department of Health and Welfare Shadia Rask says that in Statistics Finland’s 2018 working conditions survey, women have systematically identified the most common forms of discrimination more often than men. Personal experiences of discrimination are also more common among women than men.

“Discrimination is a challenging research topic. Interpretations of what discrimination is in different situations or on what it is based may vary between respondents and at different times, ”Rask says in an email.

The Working Conditions Survey provides information on discrimination experienced by employees for more than 20 years. According to Raskin, it can be considered as quite reliable research data, where the sample is large, the response rate is relatively high and the questions are tested.

Rask agrees with Pentikäinen that the results of the Finnish Entrepreneurs’ Survey leave open questions. He finds it valuable that in recent years there have been several studies on discrimination in employment. The problem is better understood and it is wanted to discuss.

If all the grounds of discrimination are added together, a total of 39 per cent of employees had found discrimination in their workplace in 2018 based on one or more grounds, according to the Working Conditions Survey.

Rask points out that, for example, language, family relationships and disability are also common grounds for discrimination, but the Finnish Entrepreneurs’ Survey has not examined these reasons.

Finland According to a survey of entrepreneurs, young people see more discrimination in the workplace than older age groups. In the survey, young adults aged 18–29 saw age discrimination in their workplaces, among other things, more than those aged over 55. In the other categories, the differences are even greater.

According to the Working Conditions Survey, age discrimination affects both older and younger workers.

There are also big differences in terms of jobs. According to the Finnish Entrepreneurs’ Survey, those working in organizations clearly see discrimination more than those working in companies, the state and municipalities.

The survey of Finnish Entrepreneurs was conducted at the turn of December-January, and the number of respondents was 1,061. In Statistics Finland’s 2018 survey on working conditions, the number of respondents was 4,110.