Working life | Survey: More than half of sole proprietors in Helsinki have had difficulties coping – 66 percent work when sick

About the people of Helsinki 52 percent of sole proprietors have had difficulties coping during their entrepreneurial career, according to the survey of sole proprietors conducted by Suomen Yrittäjie.

24 percent of the self-employed people from Helsinki who responded to the survey had sought and received help to cope.

17 percent of the respondents work on average more than 50 hours a week and 38 percent more than 40 hours a week. Five percent did not take any holidays during the year. 12 percent of the respondents took no more than a week’s vacation.

Compared to the previous survey conducted in 2019, holidays were taken slightly more now. The survey is conducted every three years.

It is often difficult for a sole proprietor to find a substitute during illness. As many as 66 percent of the self-employed people from Helsinki who responded to the survey had worked while sick during the year.

46 percent of the respondents had worked sick for 1–6 days. 12 percent had been sick at work for more than 10 days.

For the survey answered 138 sole proprietors from Helsinki. Responses were collected between April 19 and May 5.

The results are part of a wider Finnish Entrepreneurs’ survey, which was carried out as an e-mail survey to the organization’s self-employed members. In addition, there was an open link through which the survey could be answered.

Helsingin Yrittäjät announced the results for Helsinki residents on Thursday.