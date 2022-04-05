Working life Stiina worked in state bread, but the days were spent on coffee breaks because there were no jobs – such is the boreout, where a person “feels completely useless”

Stina had so few jobs that she felt completely useless at work. Eventually, Stina’s self-esteem crumbled and she had to go on sick leave. Boreout is feared to be talked about because boredom is easily confused with laziness, says the researcher.
For subscribers
With a stint used to go for a coffee break right at the beginning of the working day.
After an hour of morning coffee, he started waiting for a long lunch with colleagues, then afternoon coffees. Stiina, who works in the state administration, browsed through news sites and watched the e-mail folder between breaks.
Related topics
#Working #life #Stiina #worked #state #bread #days #spent #coffee #breaks #jobs #boreout #person #feels #completely #useless
Leave a Reply