Working life Stiina worked in state bread, but the days were spent on coffee breaks because there were no jobs – such is the boreout, where a person “feels completely useless”

The lack of sensible doing at work can be extremely stressful. It is usually difficult to concentrate on boring or undersized tasks.

Stina had so few jobs that she felt completely useless at work. Eventually, Stina’s self-esteem crumbled and she had to go on sick leave. Boreout is feared to be talked about because boredom is easily confused with laziness, says the researcher.

With a stint used to go for a coffee break right at the beginning of the working day.

After an hour of morning coffee, he started waiting for a long lunch with colleagues, then afternoon coffees. Stiina, who works in the state administration, browsed through news sites and watched the e-mail folder between breaks.