Working life | Statistics Finland: Sickness absences of one and two days are the most common

In the government program, the government plans to make the first day of sick leave unpaid. According to Statistics Finland, there were slightly less than 35,000 people who were on half-day or one-day sick leave last year.

In total, around seven percent of wage earners were absent from work during the working week due to illness last year. This means approximately 168,000 wage earners.

There were differences between the sexes in sickness absences, especially in one-day absences: last year, men were absent due to their own illness on average 12,000 times during one working week, while the corresponding figure for women was 22,000. Chief Actuary of Statistics Finland Tuomo Heikura estimates that the difference between the sexes may be related to caring for family members due to illness.

“The elderly also have more sickness absences compared to younger age groups,” Heikura tells STT.

According to Heikura, sickness absence increases especially in the age groups 55–64, i.e. during the last 10 working years.

Statistics Finland at the top of the sickness absence statistics are home nurses and other healthcare workers, as well as building finishing workers. In these groups, there were more than 20 sick leave days last year.

Managers have the fewest sickness absences, with an average of four sickness absences last year.

If the government passes the sick leave reform, the pay for the first day of sick leave would be determined mainly through collective agreements and local agreements. According to a study published by the Ministry of Labor and Economy in 2019, approximately 89 percent of wage earners were covered by collective agreements.

In a recent article from Statistics Finland, it is estimated that it is likely that in the future many collective agreements will agree that the first sick day will also be paid.

“The change would probably be most visible in sectors that do not have a collective agreement,” says Heikura.