Working life | Spring: Every third pensioner has received job offers – interest in working has grown

Pensioners hope for reductions in work taxation.

Which the third pensioner has received job offers while retired, says the occupational pension insurer Keva. Seniors living in Kymenlaakso and Kanta-Hämee have received the most job offers.

According to a survey commissioned by Keva, up to 40 percent of the respondents say that they are interested in doing paid work in addition to their pension. Interest has grown significantly since last year, when the number of those interested was 28 percent of the respondents. The greatest interest in working is in Päijät-Hämee and Kainuu.

Almost half of the respondents say they are interested in doing part-time work during retirement. Only four percent of the respondents would work full-time in retirement.

According to the study, only 12 percent of pensioners said they had looked for a job while retired.

Keva’s leading expert Ismo Kainulainen considers pensioners’ interest in working as a positive thing.

“It’s good for us to keep in mind that there are a lot of skilled, educated professionals among the pensioners, of whom there are great recruitments available for many jobs. Now it’s worth making interesting job offers to pensioners,” Kainulainen says in the announcement.

A native of Kainu believes that due to the labor shortage, the work of pensioners will increase significantly in the coming years.

“Because of this, it would be quite justified to increase communication about pension taxation and the decision-makers could also think about whether taxation could be changed to encourage working even more”, he says.

76 percent of those who responded to the survey hoped for reductions in the taxation of pensioners’ work. 35 percent of pensioners said that taxation does not encourage working in retirement, while 24 percent of the respondents felt that taxation does.

Although, according to the survey, interest in working had grown, fewer people than before said that they were currently working alongside their pension. In the survey carried out in 2021, 27 percent said they were doing paid work in addition to their pension, while this year the figure was 14 percent.

4,000 Finns responded to the survey, half of whom were pensioners.

The statistical margin of error of the results is about 1.5 percentage points in each direction in the entire material. Regarding the separate sample of pensioners, the margin of error is about 2.2 percentage points. The study was carried out by Pohjoisranta BCW on behalf of Keva.