Working life Spain is experimenting with a four-day work week, the government approved a pilot project

Reducing working hours has been considered in many other countries around the world.

15.3. 13:56

Spain plans to test the possibility of a four – day work week, he says British newspaper The Guardian. The country’s government has decided to launch a limited experiment in which companies interested in the new work rhythm can participate. The world’s first national-level experiments to reduce working hours are thus being launched.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Health, among others, has presented a study of the possibility of a shorter working week or day in Finland. Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) in 2020. A year earlier Sanna Marin (sd) encouraged, as Minister of Transport and Communications, to look into the possibility of a four-day working week and a six-hour working day in the longer term.

The issue has been considered and tried in many countries from Sweden to Japan, but usually only in individual companies. For example In Japan, the four-day work week has been tried by software company Microsoft, where sales increased significantly due to the experiment.

In Finland, the shortened working week has been tested, among other things advertising and marketing agency in Wörks.

Current shorter working hours are expected improve employee resilience, which leads to increased productivity. It would also be an advantage to increase the number of jobs, but conflicting theories have been developed. The beneficial effect of the model in combating climate change has also been highlighted.

In Finland, the average regular weekly working time is now about 37 hours, which is about 7.5 hours a day five days a week.

In Spain the four-day, 32-hour work week experiment was originally proposed by the left-wing party Más País. According to its proposal, the compensation paid by the State would allow companies to participate in the experiment with the least possible financial risk. The party has estimated that about 200 companies and 3,000 to 6,000 employees would participate in the experiment.

“Spain is the first country to experiment on this scale,” says The Guardian, who developed the project in the Más País party. Héctor Tejero.

At the earliest the experiment, which will start next autumn and last for a few years, has also met with criticism in Spain, especially from employers. Businesses believe that the recession is not the time for such reforms.

Those who are in favor of the experiment, in turn, encourage other countries to follow the example of Spain, where a working group representing a wide range of actors is being set up to guide the pilot and study its results.