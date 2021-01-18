Self-management has been misunderstood, says psychologist Antti Kauppi – now he talks about the three most burdensome problems in working life and the solutions to them
You also have to be insecure about your work and use others, says work and organizational psychologist Antti Kauppi.
For subscribers
Sanna Huolman HS
“It is important to create such backlogs for the work that no new demands appear on the table all the time. If there is no peace of mind in the agreed tasks, it does not help to push responsibility to the individual by talking about self-management, ”says work and organizational psychologist Antti Kauppi.Picture: Heidi Piiroinen / HS
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply