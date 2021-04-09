Working life Secretary of State Olli Koski will take over responsibility for Wolt’s public relations in the Nordic countries

Secretary of State for European Affairs and Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen will end his work today, Thursday, and move to a two-month term.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) Secretary of State in Government Olli Koski at the beginning of August, he will take over as director of Nordic public relations for the technology company Wolt.

“The last day of work is today. Then there is the two-month quarantine and I will start work after the summer holidays, ”Minister for Europe and Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) Koski, acting secretary of state, says.

Previously Koski, 42, has been SAK’s chief economist and for the past three years the director of innovation and corporate finance at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

Koski says he was asked to apply for a job at Wolt.

After the application process, he was offered a place, but the choice was not quite easy, Koski says.

“Really I liked to be here at work and the time I wondered for a long time, but Woltti view is really interesting and I’m really excited.”

Koski thinks that he will be able to utilize his previous labor market expertise in his new job.

He emphasizes that in addition to the public employment status of food transporters, many other regulations, for example in competition law, are currently developing rapidly.

According to Wolt’s press release, issues belonging to the Koski site in the Nordic countries also include, for example, ecological sustainability and consideration of distribution traffic in urban planning.

What is your fondest memory of the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marini?

“Yes, these have been truly exceptional times,” Koski replies. “The great thing about that job is that new problems come up every day and they are solved on a conveyor belt. It has been really motivating. ”

Woltin through the platform, customers can order restaurant food, supermarket shopping and groceries delivered home or to work in more than 160 cities in 23 countries such as Norway, Israel, Germany or Japan.

The company says in a statement that it now has more than 10 million registered customers, 40,000 restaurant and retailer partners and 80,000 courier partners.

Wolt has more than 2,700 employees.