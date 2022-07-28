Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | Salla Ibrahim took a three-week maternity leave. “I hope that others would also dare to make solutions that suit themselves.”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Entrepreneur Salla Ibrahim took a three-week maternity leave. Since then, she and her entrepreneur husband Rami Ibrahim have taken turns at home with the child. This is how they have combined growing business and everyday life with babies.

When Maya was three weeks old, Salla Ibrahim returned to work from full-time maternity leave.

He started working one day a week at first, later two. Eventually, Ibrahim started going to work four days a week.

Spouse and business partner of Salla Ibrahim Rami Ibrahim on the other hand, started taking care of Maya one day a week since she was a few weeks old.

#Working #life #Salla #Ibrahim #threeweek #maternity #leave #hope #solutions #suit

See also  Olympic Games Swedish athletes use a super mask: “Sounds like a vacuum cleaner, a little hard to breathe”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Podcast | Tour de France Femmes stage 5, the Preview: 'To beat Wiebes you have to do something crazy'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.