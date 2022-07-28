Working life | Salla Ibrahim took a three-week maternity leave. “I hope that others would also dare to make solutions that suit themselves.”

Entrepreneur Salla Ibrahim took a three-week maternity leave. Since then, she and her entrepreneur husband Rami Ibrahim have taken turns at home with the child. This is how they have combined growing business and everyday life with babies.

When Maya was three weeks old, Salla Ibrahim returned to work from full-time maternity leave.

He started working one day a week at first, later two. Eventually, Ibrahim started going to work four days a week.

Spouse and business partner of Salla Ibrahim Rami Ibrahim on the other hand, started taking care of Maya one day a week since she was a few weeks old.