Working life | Salary transparency becoming mandatory in workplaces – It is already commonplace in these companies

Salary transparency is completely foreign to many Finns. What is it like to know the salary of a neighbor? We asked the staff of open companies about their salaries.

Delusions, unspoken doubts, the mystique hiding behind closed doors. All of that can be related to salaries, which are often kept silent about in workplaces as if it were an unspoken agreement.

Silence is sometimes justified with the ossified argument that we are bad at talking about money. Are we really?

At the end of March, the European Union approved a new salary directive. According to the employer must inform his employees of the basis for determining salary, salary level and salary increases.

If the employee requests, the employer must provide him with information about the average wage level of those doing the same or equivalent work as the employee. In other words, the veil around wages may soon open in Finland as well.

However, some companies already have pay transparency today.

Like the company is IT expert services provider Qvik, which was founded in 2008 and currently employs more than a hundred people in Finland and ten in Sweden.

From autumn 2021, the company has announced a salary range during the job search phase, which the applicant’s future salary will fit into. There are several forks, because the company offers different levels of roles, corresponding to the employer brand Kati Tuovinen and founding partner Tuukka Vauramo tell.

Thus, the applicant knows what to expect in terms of salary before arriving at the job interview. This has only had positive effects, Tuovinen and Vauramo emphasize.

“One more experienced software engineer stated in the first interview that he would not go into any recruitment process without information about the salary disadvantage”, Tuovinen recalls.

When the hiring issues are somewhat known in advance, the interview gets straight to the point and to the deep end. Only people who like the salary level end up as applicants. So there are no applicants who would be disappointed in the salary with the chalk lines of the recruitment process, Tuovinen describes.

“Even those who have not applied to us have therefore praised the arrangement. It saves time both ways.”

Salary transparency has brought about the fact that many people have recommended Qvik as a company moving forward, says Kati Tuovinen. Tuukka Vauramo is on the left.

Method of operation reduces speculation and the fear that newcomers could get impossibly more just by talking money to themselves.

“And if someone’s salary request is higher than what we will pay them, it is easier for us to justify this with salary ranges defined according to skills,” says Tuovinen.

“People also get to know during the application phase how their skills need to develop so that their salary can increase,” adds Vauramo.

In many the company thinks that thanks to the brand image, it is possible to offer a lower salary, which the applicant accepts without hesitation. Or that it would be better not to startle with the salary right away, but to attract the applicant with other help.

However, Tuovinen and Vauramo do not see the matter so black and white in terms of the company’s recruitment process.

On the contrary: when the salary is communicated openly, it further increases the attractiveness and suitable talents find their way to the right place.

The job search phase in addition to Qvik, they wanted to invest in openness in other ways as well. Statistics are published a couple of times a year, from which you can see the lowest, highest and median salary within the same role.

You can apply this information to your own situation.

“Even though you can’t compare directly with your colleague Pena sitting next to you, you get information about whether you are in a pay pit or an upward trend,” Vauramo sums up.

It is interesting that before the statistics were published, the company’s management had doubts in the satisfaction surveys that there was unfair pay in the company. As openness grew, doubts ceased.

In Vauramo’s opinion, this clearly shows how dissatisfaction can sometimes arise simply because the management level does not know how to communicate clearly enough to subordinates.

So In Fraktio, a consulting firm representing the IT industry, the flag is raised in favor of salary transparency. Fraktio was founded in 2012, and it employs about 45 people.

All employees know exactly how much each colleague gets paid. In the beginning, transparency was ensured by an Excel file in the shape of a fur cap, in which the person’s name and his salary were entered side by side.

Nowadays, in addition to the salary, the entire salary history of the employees is visible, the CEO Joonas Pajunen tells.

In the beginning, a short justification about the salary was entered into the system, but today it has been abandoned. Instead, salary categories are currently used to determine salary, which are determined based on, for example, the responsibilities and skills of a person’s job description.

In the middle, Fraktion’s CEO Joonas Pajunen. On the left is Katri Laakso, who works as Marketing Communication Lead, and on the right is software developer Valtteri Poutanen.

Its in addition to the fact that the salaries are public knowledge, Fraktio organizes salary weeks for its employees at least once a year.

With them, the salaries of all employees are reviewed as a whole and increases are made to them within the limits allowed by the budget, he says Lassi Vehviläinenwhich is involved in organizing pay weeks.

“You can ask for a raise for yourself, but at the same time you can also inform your colleagues, that is, tell who would deserve a salary increase,” Vehviläinen mentions.

Transparency in rewards is a natural part of Fraktion’s everyday life, he and Pajunen emphasize. Talking about money doesn’t have the same Taboo as usual.

“I think that openness makes it easier to talk about difficult and personal issues among the work community, which increases trust,” Vehviläinen reflects.

Willow tree according to the salary transparency significantly reduces guesswork and speculation. He wouldn’t even be able to imagine anymore that salaries wouldn’t be discussed directly.

The obvious consequence would be at least that people who do not like the idea of ​​sharing salary information will not apply for jobs in the company.

“On the other hand, the fact that salary changes can be predicted can inspire you to change jobs if you can expect a better job elsewhere,” says Pajunen.

You also cannot negotiate an extravagantly maximized salary for yourself as easily as in a company where salaries are not skimped on.

When you can track the salary history of the entire staff, you can get an indication of how the salary is likely to develop, Pajunen states.