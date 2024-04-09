Working life | Sakari Potila decided to change his field in middle age

New the career takes a seasoned person Sakari Potila47, in the future.

He recently returned to school.

The patient is studying to become a basic level paramedic at the Turku Vocational Institute. In the vernacular, it's about amis.

Enthusiasm for new studies was ignited in the medical duties of the voluntary national defense work.

“There are a lot of nurses and paramedics there. I listened to their stories.”

The patient decided to give up his job as a farmer and rented out his field. The decision was easy.

“Farming was simply not profitable. There is no sob story involved. I had a small farming area and an old fleet of machines. Income generation was difficult. Fulfilling the obligations of the EU bureaucracy was difficult.”

The patient owns a forest, from which he receives sufficient income during his studies. Since his youth, he has in his back pocket the papers of a high school, a basic degree in forestry and a forestry engineer.

Sakari Potila is interested in ambulance work. He has acquired a C1 driver's license for that.

In Amis The patient is by far the oldest in his class.

“We are a couple of slightly older guys. The rest are straight from elementary school.”

The patient has quickly adapted to the world of young people. He started his studies in autumn 2022.

“We are a very tight group. Age doesn't matter. The biggest mistake I could make is to underestimate or overestimate young people. From the beginning, I have taken the line of praising, listening and encouraging.”

In the early stages of his studies, the Patient was approved for many general education subjects, but tough times lie ahead.

“Now the pressure is on. Specialization studies in first aid have been put together for this spring.”

The studies include, among other things, resuscitation, care of disabled patients, training in threat situations, equipment technology and intensive care for children.

Sakari Potila has liked his studies. He already has plans for the time after graduation.

The patient is by no means the only adult who returns to school in adulthood.

There are already more adult students in many Turku vocational institute's undergraduate degrees than young people who came through the joint application. These include the social and health sector, the surveying sector, the food sector, the equipment maintenance sector, the pharmaceutical sector and the wood industry.

In the whole of Finland, more than half of the new undergraduate students in vocational education last year were those who came to vocational schools through channels other than the joint application, says the Educational Adviser of the National Board of Education Laura Jauhola. Young people who have just finished elementary school or those who do not have a previous degree usually apply through the joint application.

The number of adult students in vocational schools is therefore significant.

According to Jauhola, it is good to note that especially in professional and specialized vocational degrees, the students are mostly adults who have already completed a degree. Many adults also complete their studies with an apprenticeship contract.

The government's plans on the termination of adult education support