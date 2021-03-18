Working life SAK survey: Many employers refuse to comment on workplace issues in public

In a SAK survey, shop stewards say that publicly speaking out about workplace issues can lead to action.

Multi the workplace restricts the freedom of expression of its employees without justification, according to a survey sent to trustees by the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK).

According to the survey, in 23% of workplaces, the employer has restricted the right of shop stewards and employees to express their views on workplace issues in public.

Restrictions can be seen, for example, in the form of a ban on commenting on workplace issues on social media or preventing interviews with the media. There has also been a ban on opinion writings.

In addition, some employers require any interviews to be checked in advance before publication. Some shop stewards say journalists have been denied access to the workplace.

SAK: n a lawyer Paula Ilveskivi according to which the workers have a constitutional right to express their opinions also in public. Admittedly, the right may be limited by the duty of confidentiality and the duty of loyalty to the employer.

“That is why we asked the trustees whether freedom of speech is being unjustifiably restricted, and the results are not very positive,” Ilveskivi says in a press release.

More than a quarter of shop stewards report encountering situations where the employee’s publicly expressed opinions have led to employer action, such as an interview or warning. In some cases, the employee has even been laid off.

SAK carried out a panel of trustees at the turn of February – March 2021. The survey was answered by 825 trustees and occupational health and safety representatives.