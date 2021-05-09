Working life Rotation leave has fallen sharply in ten years

About 70 percent of alternators are women. Free conditions have tightened in the last decade.

On rotation leave The gap has decreased significantly in Finland over the last ten years. In 2010, rotation leave allowances were paid to about 17,000 Finns, but in 2020 only about 5,000 Finns. During the same period, the annual amount of compensation decreased from EUR 85 million to just under EUR 24 million, says the Government Secretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Pekka Paaermaa.

The numbers started to fall more sharply after 2014, when the conditions for rotation leave were tightened: you could only take rotation leave with a 16-year work history, whereas previously the career condition was 10 years. From the beginning of 2016, he has only been on rotation leave with a 20-year work history. At the same time, the maximum duration of rotation leave was reduced to 180 days, whereas previously there could be up to 360 calendar days of leave.

“In addition, the possibility of accruing rotation leave for several periods and the higher rotation allowance for alternators with a career of more than 25 years were waived,” says Paaermaa.

Adviser to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Mika Tuomaalan According to him, the Korona period does not seem to have increased the popularity of rotation leave: last year, as well as in previous years, the number of vacations decreased in almost all sectors.

Tuomaala says that in proportion to the number of inhabitants, most people are left on rotation leave in North Karelia and North Savo. About 70 percent of alternators are women.

Due to the 20-year work history requirement, people on leave are now usually 40-60 years old. Prior to 2014, there were also employees under the age of 40 among the shift workers.

Alternation free is a fixed-term contract between an employee and an employer that releases an employee from work for 100 to 180 days. You can take rotation leave, for example, for reasons related to coping or for a short period of study. The employer must hire an unemployed jobseeker as a rotation leave.

According to Tuomaala, although efforts have been made in Finland to improve the position of those who find it more difficult to find employment, especially in practice, the benefits of rotation leave are mostly targeted at those who are more easily employed: most of those on rotation leave are young and only short-term unemployed. Like alternators, about 70 percent of alternates are women.

Paaermaa says that studies show that staying on rotation leave does not increase the subsequent employment of alternators.

“Instead, the subsequent employment rate of alternates is positively affected by rotation leave,” Paaermaa points out.

According to a report by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, in 2018 more than 60 per cent of those who took alternate leave were employed in the open labor market within 3–6 months of the end of the replacement. The source material of the survey was Statistics Finland’s employment statistics, and the survey examined all those whose, according to the register, had ended their rotation leave in 2018. There were about 3,000 of these persons.

On rotation leave may remain a full-time employee. An entrepreneur is not entitled to rotation leave, says Paaermaa.

“The alternator must have been employed by the same employer for at least 13 consecutive months before the start of the rotation leave. This period may include up to 30 calendar days of unpaid leave. “

If the employee already has one period of rotation leave in the background, the new condition is a work history of at least five years after the end of the previous rotation leave.

The Social Insurance Institution or the Unemployment Insurance Fund pays an allowance equal to 70 per cent of the unemployment allowance that an employee would receive if he or she became unemployed for the period of leave.