Working life Rkp proposes temporary relief for agreeing working conditions – trade union movement has a negative attitude towards experimentation

On Saturday, RKP chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson proposed an experiment in which working conditions could be agreed more freely in the workplace.

Wage earners the central organizations are very reluctant to make proposals that, due to the coronavirus, working conditions could be agreed on a temporary basis in the workplace on more lenient terms.

Last Saturday, chairman of the Swedish People’s Party Anna-Maja Henriksson proposed a temporary trial at a RKP party council meeting on Saturday.

“During the interest rate spring, the social partners worked together in an exemplary manner and many important issues were quickly resolved. That same will is still needed, including with regard to local agreement. It is in everyone’s interest to promote solutions that secure existing ones and create new ones. Therefore, we should now immediately launch a temporary trial of local agreement. In addition to jobs, it would create a good knowledge base for what works and what might not, ”Henriksson said.

Yle in an interview Henriksson clarified that, for example, an employee representative could also be a representative elected by the work community other than a union shop steward.

Labor market organizations have been trying for years to increase workplace agreements, but major changes based on new agreements or laws have not been achieved despite numerous negotiations.

Last negotiations ended up in a dead end in the beginning of September. However, in the context of the budget debate, the government requested that the social partners continue negotiations on a local agreement until next March.

Last in the summer, Finnish entrepreneurs and the Central Chamber of Commerce suggested a three-year trial, where the majority of working conditions could also be agreed on a company- or employee-specific basis.

If this were not done, existing collective agreements would remain in force. The contractor could be a union shop steward or a non-union trustee. According to the organizations, this would create at least 10,000 to 15,000 jobs, but the Ministry of Finance, for example, has not been able to calculate an accurate employment estimate for a local agreement.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson suggested In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat this week that a local agreement would depend on the economic situation.

“The negotiating node is related to trying a general solution. Would it be opened up from the point of view of the economic situation. If we are in a business cycle caused by a corona or the like, then there could be the possibility of certain elasticities that would not apply under normal circumstances. This could be in the interests of both employees and employers at this time, ”Andersson said.

SAK: n chairman Jarkko Eloranta not enthusiastic about the proposals.

“I don’t think these will get our support, especially if they mean that collective agreements and shop stewards are bypassed by law for a fixed period of time.”

He says it is better now to let the local working group think about how to move forward in a local agreement.

“Especially in such a difficult situation, the bargaining position of employees is really difficult and weak. If we were to open the so-called dampers now, we do not know what would happen in the workplace in practice. And who could even monitor and control this experiment? ”

“If it has been agreed that something will be done in some way, how can these contracts be outsourced? That would be a very fundamental question. ”

Highly educated representing the representative of Akava Sture Fjäder does not accept that, for example, a temporary law will scrap existing collective bargaining structures.

“Our line remains that the agreement is made through the current collective bargaining agreements and it is the shop steward who decides. “

“Somehow, however, confidence should be increased. This tear-off debate does not create the confidence to move forward, even in a local agreement. Why is it so difficult for a company to have a shop steward who suits locally according to an agreement between the employees ‘and employers’ union? ”

Employees’ organization Chairman of STTK Antti Palola wants to give the local agreement team peace of mind and doesn’t want to pile too much.

He says that STTK’s policy is unchanged so far. “Local agreement is promoted within the framework of employment and collective bargaining agreements and by a shop steward.”

It is not for STTK that the flexibilities allowed by the collective agreements could be agreed upon by anyone other than the union’s shop steward, unless the union’s agreement allows otherwise. “But if such a proposal comes from the working group, it will be re-evaluated, but this is the line that will be followed for the time being.”