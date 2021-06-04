Working life Researcher knocks out Huawei leader’s speeches from 80-hour week – “Throwing is downright absurd”

Working life researcher Pasi Pyöriä from the University of Tampere believes that the majority of researchers consider the current Finnish working time culture to be relatively good and healthy.

Chinese network equipment manufacturer Huawei’s director of cybersecurity Mika Lauhde presented on Friday In Kauppalehtithat moving to a seven-day working week in Finland would help in the competition against the United States and China

According to the condensate, Huawei employees will work an 80-hour work week on a ten-day summer vacation in both Shenzhen, China and Silicon Valley, California.

Working life researcher Pasi Pyöriä The University of Tampere does not warm up to Lauhte’s ideas.

“It was such a throw that the little jaws snag. There is no reason to demand much longer working hours, on the contrary, ”says Pyöriä.

He believes that the majority of researchers consider the current Finnish working time culture to be relatively good and healthy.

“Within the framework of a typical Finnish weekly working time, just enough is achieved. It might not be very productive to start working hours longer. ”

“In today’s world, the most important thing is what is achieved during working hours. It is not just staring at the number of hours worked per week. Such a throw of some 80 hours of work per week, ie doubling the current normal working week, is downright absurd, ”says Pyöriä.

Research Professor Mikko Härmä The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health states that Finland has a relatively short working time in Europe. According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, the average weekly working time in Finland was about 39.9 hours in 2020. The EU average was 40.7 hours.

According to Härmä, in the last 5–10 years, long total working hours have been combined with many major public diseases, especially cardiovascular risks. He lists a litany that sounds wild: cerebral thrombosis, coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, mental health problems.

“As a general rule, studies show quite clearly that when the average working time rises to more than 55 hours a week, serious health risks can be demonstrated. If working hours approach 50 hours a week, you will already start to experience insomnia, perceived workload and possibly burnout, ”says Härmä.

According to Härmä, in working weeks of more than 70 hours, it is pointless to even talk about reconciling work and family, when all the other time is left to recover from work. Not to mention the 80 hours raised by Lauhti.

“Sounds like it’s mostly thrown in as a joke. But in some countries, that is quite everyday realism. ”

However, according to Härmä, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, it is important that working hours are individual and flexible.

“If a person has a desire to work longer hours from time to time and feels they have the capacity to do so, then I think that’s just ok.”

Tampere University of Wheels thinks that the Huawei director may not be particularly familiar with the situation in Finland.

“We have almost half of our employees in various expert or management positions. In tasks like this, working time is usually flexible in both directions, sometimes according to the needs of the employer and sometimes according to the needs of the employee. ”

According to Pyörija, it is very typical, especially in the work of specialists, that at least e-mail may be followed in the evening after the working day.

“During peak times, you may have to do informal overtime at home in the evenings, on the weekends, or on vacation that doesn’t sign up for anything. If the final climax of a project is at hand, many experts will probably not even count the working hours when things have to be taken care of. ”