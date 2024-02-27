Working life | Research: Working while sick has become more common

Intentions to resign have increased, especially among managers and young adults.

Sick working has become more common, according to a recent study by the Institute of Occupational Health.

Published by the Institute of Occupational Health on Wednesday, Miten Suomi voi? – according to the survey, an increasing number of Finns say that they have worked even when they have not felt that they are fit for work.

“Up to 41 percent have worked at least twice while sick during the previous six months,” says the Occupational Health and Safety Institute in its announcement.

According to studies by the Institute of Occupational Health, the background is the deterioration of well-being at work.

“Working when sick is often a vicious cycle. When a person is overburdened, he works sick in order to survive his tasks. However, working when sick is even more burdensome and is later reflected in the deterioration of work ability and sickness absences,” says the research professor in the press release. Jari Hakanen.

The weakest well-being at work is among young adults.

Decreased well-being at work can be seen, for example, in lower performance at work, but also in, for example, resignations. According to the Institute of Occupational Health's research, intentions to quit have increased, especially among managers and young adults.

About one in three people under the age of 36 have considered changing jobs often, and about one in four people over that age.

Although the decline in well-being at work affects young people in particular, the well-being at work of supervisors and managers has also declined. Compared to employees, the workload factors for managers emphasize excessive workload. One in four employees feels their workload is excessive, one in two managers (46 percent).

Managers and supervisors experience less competence, success, learning opportunities and a sense of community in their work than before, says the National Institute of Occupational Health.

“Typically, supervisors and managers experience more, for example, the absorption of work than employees in their work, but now this difference is closing,” specialist researcher Janne Kaltiainen says in the announcement.

Almost half (45 percent) of managers and supervisors had also worked sick at least twice in the past six months, the study says.

How Can Finland? – research project produces information on how well-being at work and different work attitudes have developed among Finnish employees in recent years.

Those who answered the surveys are working Finns aged 18–65. The most recent study examined changes in Finns' well-being at work during summer 2021, summer 2023 and the end of 2023.

How is Finland doing? -research is funded by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health and the Finnish Sustainable Growth Program.