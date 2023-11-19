Working life | Research: The sales of companies that allow remote work completely freely developed clearly better than other companies

The study compared the telecommuting practices of more than 500 listed companies and the development of turnovers in different industries over a period of three years.

In companieswhere remote work could be done completely flexibly, the companies’ sales revenue grew much faster than in those companies that did not favor remote work options, a three-year study conducted under the leadership of the Boston Consulting Group and Scoop Technologies statement tells.

The study compared the practices of 554 American listed companies. The combined number of employees of the companies was 26.7 million.

In companies where the choice between working remotely and working in the office was completely flexible, sales increased by 21 percent between 2020 and 2022.

On the other hand, in companies where the workplace had to be full-time or where hybrid work was done, i.e. office and remote work was combined, sales increased by five percent in the corresponding period, the report says.

Research covered 20 different industries, from technology companies to insurance. The turnover growth was compared to the average growth in the industry, so that better performing industries would not distort the research results, news agency Bloomberg tells.

An explanation according to those companies where the requirement to be present was limited to a couple of days a week, sales grew twice as fast as in those companies where you had to be present all the time.

Companies that prefer remote work were able to hire people faster and from a wider geographical area, the survey authors estimate.

Last for example, the data giant Amazon and the JPMorgan Chase bank have strongly flagged for working together in offices, because according to the companies, it increases working together, sharing tacit information and creates team spirit.

Overall, however, the direction is different.

In the United States, the share of companies that require their employees to be at the workplace full-time has decreased from 49 percent in October of last year to 38 percent by October of this year, according to Scoop Technologies’ statistics covering more than 5,000 companies.

On the other hand, employees also seem to appreciate being and doing things together at the workplace.

This year’s survey of 4,505 full-time employees by the Mercer consulting company says that companies that were in the office four days a week experienced the strongest motivation for work and the best team spirit, Bloomberg reports.

In these companies, people were also the most ready of all to recommend their workplace as a good employer and believed in their own career opportunities.

Indeed even in individual years there are differences in the time after the corona pandemic.

In a similar Mercer study a year ago, employees who were in the office just one day a week were the most engaged.