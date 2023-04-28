Working life | Research: The majority of healthcare workers experience ostracism at work, which insidiously erodes the workplace atmosphere

As many as 73 percent of healthcare workers said in the survey that they had experienced rejection, and it is likely to worsen the crisis in the care sector, says the researcher.

To work When you arrive, no one greets you or asks you to join us for lunch.

Opinions are not asked in palavers, and even if you say it, no one comments or takes it into account in any way.

Common things and jokes in the workplace don’t get heard when no one tells them. The chatter and laughter stop when a certain person arrives.

Such is ostracism – a non-verbal method that excludes a person from the working community.

Ostracism can be intentional or unintentional, but it is crushing for the victim. Based on previous studies, it is known that those who are affected by it more easily take long sick leaves and may eventually want to quit their jobs.

Sirpa Manninen

Ostracism is also surprisingly common, says the PhD researcher Sirpa Manninenwho has investigated ostracism in the healthcare industry.

In his recent study, as many as 73 percent of the healthcare workers who responded to the survey said that they had experienced ostracism at work in the past year.

The study also disproved the general assumption that ostracism is recognized only by those who themselves become the target of social isolation. In Manninen’s study, 82 percent of the respondents had observed from the side how another employee had been left out of the work community.

According to Manninen, the results are startling.

“In the healthcare industry, it is essential that cooperation is smooth, information flows and employees interact openly with each other. If important information is not transferred, it can even endanger the safety of patients,” he says.

According to Manninen, ostracism can also be connected to the current shortage of nurses.

“A bad work atmosphere can be one of the reasons why people leave the industry,” he states.

Manninen says that the crisis in the care sector is the sum of many factors. In addition to the perceived bad salary, the high demands of the job and the stressful work environment can contribute to ostracism starting to appear in workplaces.

Ostracism, on the other hand, weakens commitment to work, work motivation, enjoyment and well-being at work in general.

“It can lead to the decision to change jobs or fields,” says Manninen.

Sirpa Manninen

is currently preparing a dissertation at the Department of Social and Health Management of the University of Eastern Finland. He became interested in ostracism already when he was doing his master’s thesis.

“I was interested in the phenomena of working life: What happens under the surface of the working community when the atmosphere is tense, but there are no words or explanations for the phenomenon?”

Towards the end of his master’s studies, he found a professor Niina Junttilan the work, which also depicted ostracism. At the same time, the recognizable phenomenon got a name.

While looking for studies on ostracism, he found that there were hardly any at the European level.

“Even in Finland, the issue has not been studied in such a way that workplace ostracism has been brought to the center of the research. Instead, the phenomenon is examined in many Asian work well-being studies,” Manninen says.

“ There is a clear hierarchy among healthcare workers, but it does not increase the likelihood of ostracism. Vice versa.

My own for his research, Manninen sent an online survey to two Finnish university hospitals in January 2021. The survey was targeted at various work units for family caregivers, nurses, social workers, doctors and managerial level employees.

The survey was answered by 569 professionals, based on whose answers Manninen worked on six different models for his most recent sub-study. With their help, he tried to find out what factors ostracism was related to.

He found that if there was a good social atmosphere in the workplace and employees felt that they were supported by their colleagues, ostracism did not occur. On the other hand, if these elements were missing, unspoken rejection probably occurred in the workplace.

There is a clear hierarchy among healthcare workers, but according to Manninen, it does not increase the likelihood of ostracism. Vice versa.

“In those organizations with a low level of hierarchy, ostracism occurs more. From the point of view of the working atmosphere, it is good if everyone clearly knows their own task and job description,” he says.

Instead, according to him, increased work pressures can lead to ostracism.

In research the connection between ostracism and patient safety was not directly examined.

However, Manninen considers that it is part of good care that all the persons caring for the patient are as clear as possible about his condition.

According to Manninen, it can also be assumed that if an employee feels that he is invisible in the eyes of his colleagues, his mood is also reflected in his patient work.

“On the other hand, it can also be the case that patients give strength to an employee who feels lonely and rejected. However, it does not replace interaction with colleagues,” he states.

“ “At this point, every employee has a place for self-examination: What exactly am I giving to my work community?”

Manny wants to challenge healthcare organizations to take a closer look at the work environment and the employees’ ability to cope.

“The public discussion seems to be focused on the fact that the crisis will recede if the nursing staffing is adjusted and the sector gets better salaries. Both goals are important and necessary, but equal weight should be given to what could be done within the industry in order to make the work work better and for the employees to experience inclusion, togetherness and a good work atmosphere,” says Manninen.

So what should work communities do?

According to Mannen, if someone feels that they are excluded from the work community, they should boldly discuss the matter with a colleague, superior or trusted person.

Secondly, according to him, the rules of the game should be created at workplaces: When entering and leaving work, colleagues are greeted. Everyone in the immediate team is invited to lunch and coffee breaks. Everyone takes responsibility for a good work atmosphere and supporting a colleague.

He points out that these issues cannot be brought to the workplace by external decision-makers:

“At this point, every employee has a place for self-examination: What exactly am I giving to my work community?”

