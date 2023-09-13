Working life | Research: Burnout threatens one in four employees

Finns’ well-being at work has not returned to the level before the corona pandemic, according to a study by the Institute of Occupational Health.

Work exhaustion the risk concerns an increasingly large number of working Finns, according to a recent study by the Institute of Occupational Health.

Published by the Institute of Occupational Health on Wednesday, Miten Suomi voi? – according to the study, the burnout risk group is now about five percentage points higher than in 2019 before the corona pandemic.

In general, about one in four employees belongs to the risk group of work burnout, says Työterveyslaitos. Specialist investigator Janne Kaltiainen The Institute of Occupational Health estimates that approximately 625,000 people at work are in the group at increased risk of work burnout.

“One in three of this group would already have symptoms of work burnout to the extent that they probably interfere with everyday functioning,” says Kaltiainen in a press release from the Institute of Occupational Health.

Research according to the situation has worsened especially for women. In the summer of the current year, workers with a lower educational background and people under 36 years of age had the highest number of people suffering from work burnout symptoms.

According to the Institute of Occupational Health, the increase in burnout symptoms has cut through the entire Finnish society. At each level of education, there are fewer people without burnout symptoms than before, if you compare the time before the corona pandemic and the summer of the current year.

According to the study, the underlying causes of work burnout are a weakening of thinking, memory and attentiveness, as well as widespread cynical attitudes towards work.

In general, Finns’ well-being at work has stagnated to the pre-pandemic level. According to the study, Finns felt both the ability to work and the absorption of work to be lower in the summer of the current year than in the end of 2019.

“None of the researched experiences of well-being at work have improved. The decline has at most leveled off in the last couple of years. There is nothing to be happy about,” says the research professor. Jari Hakanen From the Institute of Occupational Health.

Pandemic remote and hybrid work, which has become common in office jobs after Well-being at work has so far been best supported by hybrid work.

In hybrid and remote work, well-being at work has partly developed in different directions. There is a slight positive development for those who only work remotely, while the absorption of work in hybrid work has dropped to the same level as in full-time remote work.

Research professor Hakanen estimates that working at home saves time and energy in certain life situations.

“It can be seen in this study as a slight decrease in chronic work fatigue. On the other hand, long-term continuous remote work can lead to boredom and a lack of meaning.”

According to specialist researcher Kaltiainen, remote workers’ greater boredom at work can be explained by their lesser experience of the positive effects of work on other people. Remote work may in some cases also distance the employee from the relevance of his own work, he estimates.

The study examined changes in Finns’ well-being at work between the end of 2019, the summer of 2021 and the summer of 2023. Those who answered the surveys are working Finns aged 18–65.