Working life | Reija Könönen got tired of sympathizing with others – Now he tells how everyone can be encouraged to speak their mind

“I have grown to believe that I am responsible for other people’s feelings. That’s when you focus on thinking about what you’re saying, so that you don’t just offend or upset the other person’s opinion,” says Reija Könönen. He wrote a book on how to learn to speak honestly.

Reija Könönen was always quiet in meetings, even if he had something to say. He sympathized with others, played down his own opinions and avoided conflicts. Now Könönen tells how you can be encouraged to speak honestly.

A hole Könönen still remembers the meeting that changed his life.

The funny thing is that the meeting didn’t really differ from the previous ones. Könönen listened to the other participants just like many other times.

At some point, I thought of something to say. A familiar process started in his head: Könönen started thinking about how to say it, but ended up with the conclusion that the idea was not important. And so he remained silent.