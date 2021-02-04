Working life Questionnaire: The view of teleworking as a depressing factor in working life is not true

The pandemic added to the uncertainty, but 41 per cent felt the Korona time had little effect on the work.

Fresh according to the survey, teleworkers are better at many measures of well-being than those who work outside telework.

However, according to Barona’s study of working life, known as a staffing company, the effects of telework caused by the corona pandemic are contradictory and partially polarizing working life.

Forty-four percent of respondents said the Korona era had little effect.

One-fifth of Finnish working-age people feel that the pandemic has increased insecurity, but at the same time the demand for skills has increased by 16 per cent, the Barona research release states.

The construction sector has had the least impact and the accommodation and restaurant sector the most.

According to the study, personal experience of workload, workload, and well-being at work is significantly determined by whether or not a person of working age has had the opportunity to work remotely.

Teleworking half of those who have worked part-time or full-time (49 per cent) feel that they have worked longer hours, but they are nevertheless less burdened and enjoy better peace of mind as well as more meaningful work.

Based on research, a view of teleworking as a depressing factor in working life not true.

Teleworkers felt that work was easier and sleep improved. Over time, they have gotten more than those who have worked in the workplace.

According to the survey, 64 per cent of those who worked remotely feel that their peace of mind has improved, but only 31 per cent of those who have done so-called absent work say they have experienced the same.

Forty percent of teleworkers feel they have slept better than before. 24% of the workers present responded in this way. Forty-five percent of teleworkers said they had accomplished more. 21 per cent of the employees present experienced this.

About teleworkers 41 percent felt that the meaning of the work had improved. 28 per cent of non-teleworkers experienced this.

“The positive effects of teleworking observed in our study show how important place-independent work and its meaningful coordination with the rest of everyday life is for today’s working-age people. At the same time, it must be remembered that an increasing minority of working people still have the opportunity to work remotely. In the light of the study, it is obvious that after the corona pandemic, more and more people working in specialist fields will demand flexible teleworking opportunities from their employer, ”says Barona’s CEO Minna Vanhala-Harmanen in the bulletin.

Even a corona pandemic during which two-thirds of respondents worked physically at work. Emergency arrangements during the corona pandemic were perceived to be the most negative in the accommodation and restaurant sector, the social and health sector, logistics, and sales and trade.

“Working life also seems to be polarized in terms of forms of work. Teleworking is not a solution for the whole of Finland, as the vast majority of those who work do not have the opportunity to switch to teleworking. Finland needs numerous professions, such as nurses, chefs and warehouse and industry professionals, to keep the wheels of our society spinning. Improving the well-being at work of these occupational groups and taking care of their ability to work also requires active anticipation and investments from our employers, “says Vanhala-Harmanen.

As a result of the corona pandemic, 47 per cent of working-age people have at least considered changing jobs or increasing skills.

The data for the Barona Working Life Survey were collected by Norstat in December 2020. 1,022 Finns in working life responded to the representative survey by gender, age and place of residence.