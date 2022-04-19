Working life Pandemic way to work drives worst-case exhaustion – These five tips will help you plan your hybrid work

At its best, hybrid work can significantly improve the well-being of members of the work community, says expert Liisa Puskala. Puskala gives the employee five tips for designing hybrid workflows and avoiding the most common pitfalls.

Thousands A new model of work is now being feverishly practiced in Finnish workplaces.

After the end of the corona-era teleworking recommendations, many organizations have decided to move to so-called hybrid work.

In hybrid work, work is done flexibly both in the workplace and remotely. In information and expert work in particular, the transition to hybrid work has been natural, as the work is usually location-independent and is done using information technology.