Working life Organization: Women lost around € 660 billion in the interest rate crisis

The charity Oxfam estimates that women lost relatively more jobs last year than men due to the interest rate crisis.

Economy the coronary crisis cost women at least $ 800 billion (€ 660 billion) in lost wages last year, the charity Oxfam estimates.

The amount corresponds to the gross domestic product of more than 98 countries in the world, the British organization says in a statement.

The corona crisis lost more than 64 million jobs to women worldwide last year, which is about five percent of women’s jobs. More jobs were lost by women than by men, who lost 3.9 per cent.

Oxfam International executive director Gabriela Bucher estimates in a statement that the economic crisis caused by the pandemic is having a stronger impact on women, as they are disproportionately represented in low-wage sectors where jobs are more precarious than usual.

“This conservative estimate doesn’t even include the wages that have lost millions of women working in the informal economy, such as home helpers who have been sent home. The pandemic has weakened the position of women in working life, ”says Bucher.

Women work more than men in retail, tourism and the food sector, the sectors most affected by the pandemic. About 70 percent of the health and social care workforce is also women.

Oxfam estimates that women have also had to reduce their working hours during the pandemic due to childcare.