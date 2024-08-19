Working life | One group of people disappeared from the workplace – A problem arose that even pensioners are trying to fix

Working life|The company started sending pensioners to jobs. The reason behind the need is the upheaval in working life, where technology has replaced humans.

Working life the sense of community has weakened with the spread of remote work. That’s one of the reasons that jobs will be hired now even pensioners.

In the long term, community spirit has developed in a positive direction, but now the development seems to have taken a turn for the worse, says the leading expert of the Institute of Occupational Health Sinimaaria Ranki.