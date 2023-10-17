Working life | Office compulsion bites: The popularity of telecommuting is waning in the United States

Less than 26 percent of American households have someone who works remotely at least one day a week.

Employers attempts to get American workers back to the office seem to be backfiring, as the proportion of people working remotely has dropped to its lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial news office reported on the matter Bloomberg.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s two most recent household surveys, fewer than 26 percent of American households have someone telecommute at least one day a week. At the beginning of 2021, the reading peaked at 37 percent.

In addition, only seven states and the country’s capital, Washington, have more than 33 percent of remote workers. During the middle stages of the pandemic, readings this high were seen in 31 states and Washington.

In the United States, several companies have tried to get employees to return to nearby jobs. Some companies, such as the major bank Goldman Sachs, now expect that work will be done from the office five days a week in the future, Bloomberg reports.

Census Bureau survey shows that at the state level, telecommuting has declined in all 50 states from peak numbers during the pandemic. However, how much the bill has been reduced varies from state to state.

In addition to the return to offices, the decrease in remote work is also influenced by e.g. migration.

For example, many New York City workers moved to cities like Greenwich, Connecticut during the pandemic, leading to a surge in housing for sale and telecommuting.

Even after the pandemic, they don’t necessarily move back to New York but commute to the city.

While the percentage of people working remotely in Connecticut has dropped to 28 percent from 46 percent at the beginning of 2021, the average number of passengers on the train tracks running between the state and New York City has increased, according to Bloomberg. Trains now carry about 70 percent more passengers compared to the peak figures before the pandemic.

Remote work is still made in abundance in major cities in the United States. For example, in the capital, Washington, the proportion of people working remotely is still more than 50 percent. Also in Seattle, Boston and San Francisco, the share was close to or over 40 percent.

According to Kaste Systems, which provides security services to companies, the average number of visits to offices in the ten largest cities in the United States is still about 50 percent lower than before the pandemic, and the number has not changed since the beginning of 2023, Bloomberg reports.