Working life | More than 1,300 family caregivers are at risk of receiving a disability pension in the next few years, Keva estimates

By reducing sickness absences, the risk of incapacity for work can be reduced, estimates Keva, which is responsible for public sector employee pensions.

Over 1,300 caregivers are at risk of receiving a disability pension in the next few years, predicts Keva, Finland’s largest occupational pension insurer.

The calculation is based on Keva’s new forecast model, which paints an even more accurate picture of the public sector’s risk of incapacity for work.

According to the release of Keva, which is responsible for public sector employee pensions, early intervention and reducing sickness absences can significantly reduce the risk of incapacity for work. In this way, costs can also be brought down.

Caregivers are among the occupational groups in which reducing sickness absence periods reduces the risk of incapacity for work more than other municipal sectors, especially in young age groups.

Reducing short absences affects the risk the most in middle-aged caregivers, while the effect of long absences on the risk is clearly greatest in the youngest age groups.

The research material covered 40 percent of the personnel in the municipal sector from 2016 to 2021. The data mainly included the largest cities and some of the welfare regions, which is why the results can be applied with reservations to the personnel of smaller employers. The results of the forecast model describe the personnel situation at the end of 2021.

In the municipal sector 4,500–5,000 people are transferred to disability pensions every year.

Reducing all sickness absence periods by ten percent could reduce disability pensions by eight percent, Keva estimates.

In terms of the risk of incapacity for work, the long-term illness of young people is a bigger problem than that of parents.

When long periods of absence lasting more than 30 days can be reduced by ten percent in the age groups under 40, it has a 40 percent greater impact on the risk of incapacity for work than a corresponding reduction in the oldest age groups, i.e. 55-59-year-olds and over 59-year-olds.

On the other hand, there are hardly any differences between age groups in short periods of absence, and the connection between absences and the risk of incapacity for work is generally weaker.

Bridge employers currently have different ways of assessing when the number of staff sickness absences requires the use of early intervention models. In annual absences, for example, 20–30 days is often used as a limit value.

According to the results of the spring forecast model, special attention should be paid to an employee’s ability to work in the municipal sector as early as 18 days of absence, if actions are to be aimed at those at the highest risk of incapacity for work. However, the alarm limit varies by age and professional group.