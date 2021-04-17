Working life More and more companies are planning to permanently increase teleworking, according to a survey of Finnish entrepreneurs

It is planned to increase teleworking, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and other Uusimaa, Finnish entrepreneurs say in a press release about the results of the survey.

Still more companies plan to permanently increase telecommuting, he says Results of a survey commissioned by Finnish entrepreneurs.

Last summer, 30 percent of companies said they planned to increase the number of teleworkers permanently. Now in March, the corresponding figure was 37 percent.

Half however, companies indicated that they do not intend to increase the number of teleworkers in the future. 13% of respondents could not say.

44% of respondents estimate that teleworking has increased the desire for multi-place work.

“There is even less desire for all staff to work remotely. Hybrid work, that is, sometimes at a distance, sometimes at work, seems to be the new normal in working life. Continuous teleworking is not suitable for many work tasks and does not serve the goals of the entire work community, ”says the CEO of Finnish entrepreneurs in a press release. Mikael Pentikäinen.

According to the survey, multi-site work will be increased, especially in industry and service sectors.

“As many as a third of service companies plan to switch entirely to teleworking. In industry and construction, seven percent of the personnel think that entrepreneurs can switch entirely to teleworking, ”Pentikäinen says in a press release.

Women entrepreneurs According to a survey of Finnish entrepreneurs, they see more problems in teleworking than men. On the other hand, women are more positive about the idea of ​​multi-place work. Young entrepreneurs see telecommuting more negatively than old entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurs feel that problems with the separation of leisure and working time and technical problems have increased. Entrepreneurs also see that the importance of management and supervisors has grown. According to entrepreneurs, the importance of trade unions has decreased again, ”Pentikäinen estimates.

59 percent of companies said telework was done at the company during a coronavirus pandemic. 40 per cent answered that telework had not been done and a percentage of respondents could not say whether telework had been done or not.