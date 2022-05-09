Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life Mikael was working drunk because the camera was allowed to hold on to meetings – this is how drinking creeped away from working hours until his wife took the reins.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Mikael began to treat the loneliness caused by telework with beer and liquor. The changed working life during the pandemic exacerbated many substance abuse problems, and a return to local work is not enough to save the situation, says the expert.

Can you trust that the alcoholic will arrive at the agreed time?

I have agreed Michael with a lunch appointment in his hometown, where I have an hour’s drive.

At half past nine in the morning I try to call him to make an appointment, but the man picks up the handset. I’ll send you a text message. Half past ten Michael calls.

#Working #life #Mikael #working #drunk #camera #allowed #hold #meetings #drinking #creeped #working #hours #wife #reins

See also  Auctions Who would buy two big boulders? Nurmijärvi was left with a heavy load
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukraine says 25,500 Russian soldiers have died since February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.