Working life Mikael was working drunk because the camera was allowed to hold on to meetings – this is how drinking creeped away from working hours until his wife took the reins.

Mikael began to treat the loneliness caused by telework with beer and liquor. The changed working life during the pandemic exacerbated many substance abuse problems, and a return to local work is not enough to save the situation, says the expert.

Can you trust that the alcoholic will arrive at the agreed time?

I have agreed Michael with a lunch appointment in his hometown, where I have an hour’s drive.

At half past nine in the morning I try to call him to make an appointment, but the man picks up the handset. I’ll send you a text message. Half past ten Michael calls.