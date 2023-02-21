Working life | Mediation of the labor dispute between the bus staff and maintenance repair shops will continue on Tuesday

The Automotive and Transport Workers’ Union has given a strike warning to the bus industry.

Car and The Transport Workers’ Union (AKT) and the Autolikkein Työnantajaliitto (ALT) will continue to mediate the labor dispute between bus staff and maintenance repair shops this morning. Jukka Ahtela under.

ACP has given strike warning for the bus industry. The strike would start on Wednesday, March 1 at 03:00 and end on Friday, March 10 at 03:00.

This week, AKT has also negotiated with employers’ unions about collective agreements in the stevedoring industry and the truck industry, the terminal industry and the tanker and oil products industry, so far without success.

On Sunday, the mediator Leo Suomaa gave another settlement proposal in the industrial dispute, but AKT rejected it. Port Operators, representing the employers, would have accepted the settlement proposal.

Congestion industry the strike began on February 15. No final limit has been announced for the strike, so it will continue until an agreement is reached. Congestion industry mediation continues on Wednesday.

The mediation of the truck sector, the terminal sector and the tanker and oil products sector will also continue on Wednesday.

The strikes in these sectors end on Wednesday either at the beginning of the day or at six in the morning.

AKT has already given the industries warnings about new strikes. They would start at the beginning of March if the parties do not reach an agreement before then.