Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Working life | Mediation of the labor dispute between cleaners and property managers continues today – a strike threatens on Thursday

March 28, 2023
During the labor dispute, two previous strikes have already been organized in recent weeks.

During the labor dispute, two previous strikes have already been organized in recent weeks.

Real estate service industry a breakthrough in the labor dispute is sought again under the leadership of the national mediator. Mediation continues today at 12 o’clock.

The parties, i.e. the Trade Union of Service Industries PAM and Kiinteistötyentanjat, are looking for an agreement on wages and working conditions in the real estate service industry last yesterday.

The next strike of cleaners and property managers is about to start on Thursday, unless the parties reach a solution before then. About 27,000 employees in 18 companies would be covered by the three-day strike.



