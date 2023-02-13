Working life | Mediation between AKT and the employer parties continues today

In several sectors, strikes are about to start on Wednesday, if an agreement is not found at the beginning of the week.

Car- and the Transport Workers’ Union AKT and the employer parties’ mediations will continue on Monday from 16:00.

AKT is negotiating the stevedores’ collective agreements with Satamaoperatorit ry.

If no agreement can be reached in the negotiations organized for the sector on Monday or Tuesday, the strike in the stevedoring sector will begin on Wednesday, February 15 at six o’clock and will be valid until further notice.

Strike can no longer be moved, as the three-day deadline for moving the strike has expired. The port operators told about it on his Twitter account on Sunday.

AKT also negotiates the contracts of the truck sector and the terminal operations sector with the Autolikkein Työnantajat ALT, and the contracts of the tank truck and oil products sector with Öjlituote ry.

Strikes in these sectors also threaten from Wednesday.

The truck industry strike is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 15 at midnight and continue until 12:00 on Tuesday, February 21.

The strike in the terminal operations sector would start on Wednesday, February 15 at six in the morning and end on Wednesday, February 22 at six in the morning.

The strike in the tanker and oil products industry, on the other hand, would start on Wednesday at midnight and end on Tuesday, February 21 at midnight.