Working life Many workplaces suffer from a boss who wants to control – Psychologist tells you how to work with a micromanager

In the Do It Story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we ask what to do with the micromanagement supervisor. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own topic.

Unfortunately a familiar situation in many workplaces: the boss sticks his nose into every thing, speaks, advises and guards, and doesn’t let him work in peace. An agitated reader asks what should be done with the micromanagering boss.

Specialist at the National Institute of Occupational Health, psychologist specializing in occupational well-being and management training Liisa Puskala identify the problem.