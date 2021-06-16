Working life Many temporary teachers become unemployed in the summer – A full-time teacher can interrupt his or her family leave and get a full salary without working

Language teacher Laura Heinsuo’s summer is marked by part-time work and unemployment. This is due, among other things, to the long-standing stalemate between the social partners.

When when schoolchildren go on summer holidays at the end of the school year, a long, nearly three-month summer holiday for teachers, or officially a “summer break,” also begins.

The majority of employees accumulate four to six weeks of summer vacation, with teachers taking a summer break from June to August. For that period, they will be paid full salary.

Paid summer holidays often only apply to teachers in permanent positions. Some temporary teachers register with the unemployment card for the summer.

At the same time, for example, a teacher on family leave can interrupt his or her leave and return to work for the summer at full pay, although in practice work cannot be done.

In Espoo working in high school Laura Heinsuon, 26, fixed-term employment and salary payments ended at the end of the spring semester. For next summer, he has received intermittent teaching washes in adult high school, but by the summer he will have to register as unemployed.

The new term begins again at the beginning of the autumn semester – with the same employer.

When co-workers rejoiced at the start of the holiday, Heinsuo’s thoughts shifted to the next job, which would begin in a couple of days.

“It’s more about principle than money. After all, we have been doing the same job for the last almost ten months. How is it possible that we are in such an unequal position after all? ”Heinsuo asks.

Temporary teachers are paid holiday pay at the end of their employment, but it is significantly lower than the salary for the summer months. Teachers in permanent positions are also paid holiday pay for all calendar months during which the holder has been in office.

The situation did not come as a surprise to Heinsuo. Already during his studies, according to him, there was talk about how long a pipeline of fixed-term contracts and part-time jobs is ahead.

“It feels like the job has to be earned through years and years of work. The idea has been planted that you can dream of a job, but there is still a long way to go after graduation. ”

According to Heinsuo, in addition to the equality perspective, recovery will also be a problem. If you find other jobs for the summer, there is no vacation or recovery time before the start of the next school year and work break. During unemployment, for example, no pension is accrued.

He wonders why the matter has not been resolved over the years.

“The situation has lasted so long that if the matter had been resolved, it would have already been resolved.”

Mostly the reason for teachers’ appointments is to replace various leave. In practice, the reason for leave is often parental leave, especially in the female-dominated field of education.

As teachers are not covered by the normal annual leave scheme, the incumbent teacher has the right to return to work, for example from parental leave, during the summer months. In this case, the employment of the substitute teacher is often concluded only for the semester from August to the beginning of June, not for the whole year.

And even if a teacher on leave does not return to work for the summer months, the salary would still not necessarily be paid to the deputy.

Laura Heinsuo believes that she will get the position of a teacher someday.

The situation has not been resolved at the social partners’ negotiating table, where the parties are the education trade union OAJ and the municipal representative Municipal Employers (KT).

It is impossible, or at least very difficult, to restrict the return from work to summer for work, as this is a matter for teachers. There are legal differences between the social partners as to whether a salary could be paid to both an official and a deputy during the summer. In any case, such a solution would increase the employer’s personnel costs, ie municipal expenditure.

The OAJ emphasizes that it also wants to take care of the rights of its members in permanent employment.

“The solutions so far have not been such as to secure the status of both family leave and summer-time unpaid substitute,” says OAJ’s Director of Negotiations. Petri Lindroos.

Petri Lindroos

According to Lindroos, the solution has been sought for years and will be sought in the next round of negotiations.

“This is not just a matter of will,” he says.

Municipal employers in the view, the situation is not as unequal as could be inferred from the public debate.

RK Negotiating Manager Hannu Freund says that comparing the status of full-time and part-time teachers is not the right approach, but that part-time teachers should be compared to other municipal workers covered by the normal annual leave scheme.

Employers do not have a direct solution to the situation.

“Municipalities are useless to blame, as they can do nothing about it. Again, solutions at the contract level would be on a legally uncertain footing,” Freund says.

Deputies are not the only reason for deadlines. In the education sector, employers also justify fixed-term periods, for example, by the instability of operations. Pupil numbers vary, schools may be merged or closed.

According to the Finnish Employment Contracts Act, an employment contract is valid for an indefinite period, unless it has been made for a fixed reason for a justified reason.

In western Finland The employed teacher tells Helsingin Sanomat that he has worked for the same employer for about ten years only in fixed-term employment relationships. He has taught science in elementary and high school.

He does not want to appear in the story under his own name, as he estimates that it could potentially undermine his own employment prospects.

“The attitude is a bit that if you start to deprive you of your rights, then it’s pointless to think you’ll get any more jobs,” the teacher notes.

He says he worked for several years in normal, justified substitutions. Later, the need for a fixed-term post was created, according to him, by transferring the post of a teacher on long leave from another school to his school in order to create a need for a fixed-term deputy.

He says he has been unemployed every summer except for a few summers. Sometimes all summer, sometimes at least part of the summer.

Periodicity the grounds may be challenged if they so wish. Among other things, the OAJ, in its own words, disputes about 10 to 20 cases a year. For example, in April this year, the Administrative Court of Eastern Finland ordered the City of Lappeenranta to pay compensation to a teacher for a time limit that was interpreted as illegal. OAJ was not a party to that case.

Lappeenranta Welfare and Education Services Business Area Director Tuija Willberg says the city does not use deadlines as a means of saving. In addition to substitutes, one reason for the deadlines, he said, is that it is difficult to estimate the number of teachers needed, for example due to different project funding.

There are several cases where the challenge has been profitable from the employee’s perspective. The large number of teachers and therefore the number of employment contracts inevitably leads to occasional errors in pay practices, says Hannu Freund, Municipal Employers.

A teacher who has worked in Western Finland does not feel that the union has done enough to advance the interests of all teachers.

“I personally don’t think the OAJ would have driven me to my advantage. There are, however, a kind of priorities in office. Nothing has really been done to address the timeliness problem. There are a lot of grievances in pay in general that I don’t think OAJ is trying to do much about, ”he says.

He says the most recent resignation made him look at other jobs and, at least for now, leave his job as a teacher. He just got a new job in the private sector.

“Right now, I think that if the funds are enough, I’m not going back to the education industry unless there are big changes in the industry in terms of resources and workload.”

Laura Heinsuo, who represents a slightly younger generation of teachers, nevertheless has a positive attitude towards her work situation.

“In fact, for the next term, which starts next fall, I’ll also get next summer’s salary. Of course, it warms up a bit, ”says Heinsuo.

“While it’s hard to get a job, I believe and hope it will come at some point.”