Working life | Many stretch themselves to the limit at work and get exhausted – “Kasi Miika’s moments” could ultimately produce the best results, claims the psychologist

If only the tenth performance is enough in everything, a person ends up walking past many moments of basic satisfaction. Those moments would build everyday well-being, says psychologist Eveliina Holmgren.

The story that you can achieve your dreams if you work hard for them can be harmful, especially for young people, claims the psychologist. Instead of constantly stretching, you can work in a less stressful way.

Dream big, follow your heart and never give up.

That’s the recipe for your dream career after you first figure out what your dream is.

The organizational psychologist of this type of story Eveliina Holmgren can also be recognized from the current Finnish working life speech.

However, life does not always follow a recipe, says Holmgren.