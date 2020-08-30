Working life Many companies look for “cultural compatibility” when recruiting – but is that a good thing?

Business the term “culture fit” has become more common in recruitment notices. The notice may even state that the applicant is hoped to fit well with the culture prevailing in the company and this may be tested during the recruitment round.

“We believe that the cultural match between the employee and the company is even more important than what the jobseeker has done in the past in his or her career,” says a statement published by the Finnish recruitment agency Sharper, which is looking for a foreman for the infrastructure sector. Sharper is owned by the recruitment company Studentwork Finland.

Studentwork Finland’s recruitment manager Marjukka Laakso says the company is particularly focused on recruiting cultural compatibility and soft skills.

“The employment relationship is successful when attention is paid to cultural compatibility and soft skills such as empathy, teamwork skills and interaction.”

Finnish gaming company Seriously recruitment manager Bea Grandell says that the term means that in the recruitment process, for example, the company ‘s values ​​and the culture built around them are highlighted.

“The term refers to a company already having learned values ​​and habits. If this term is used, then the job seeker is hoped to match, for example, the values ​​represented by the company and that he or she complements the culture that already exists in the company, ”says Grandell.

However, according to Grandell, the use of the term can be problematic. Seriously uses the term “culture add” instead of cultural compatibility in its own recruitment.

“If you just look at a cultural match, then you don’t focus on what the new person could bring to the team.”

According to Grandell, the starting point should be that the new employee brings something new to the company.

“It can be a personality, a perspective or a skill. The same skills and the same educational background often reduce the possibility of this. After all, that’s a problem if you’re just looking for similar people. ”

Recruitment practices according to Grandell, differ a lot between different companies. For example, in a technology company, there may even be a separate step to seeing if a person fits into the company’s culture, Grandell says.

“What’s important in recruiting is that you don’t just think through a recruitment announcement. If you can find a competent and competent person, you should also consider whether you can find a role in the company that you can edit. ”

Grandell defines the corporate culture through the entire staff.

“Corporate culture is the view of all employees about what kind of work methods and values ​​are in the company and what things are valued together.”

Grandell says that Finnish companies could improve their recruitment. Finland trains about 3,000 international students a year, of which only 1,000 stay in Finland, Grandell says.

“Many would like to stay, but Finnish companies in many places still require perfect Finnish language skills. From the point of view of corporate culture, companies should be much more open to people from different backgrounds in terms of nationalities and languages. ”

According to Grandell, the purpose of recruitment, for example, is not to cannon the job seeker with questions.

“Recruitment is an interactive discussion. It should benefit both the jobseeker and the recruiter. ”

Research Manager Hertta Vuorenmaa He says from the Department of Management at Aalto University that corporate culture means both tangible and intangible things.

“Values ​​are a big part of what is done in the company and in what way. But corporate culture also includes what communication practices are, how others talk and whether they sit in the office or at home, for example. ”

Vuorenmaa says that the term cultural match should not be overemphasized in recruitment, because the use of the term carries the risk that the company will only recruit similar people.

“Based on the research, we know that no matter how hard we try, we all want to recruit someone like ourselves,” says Vuorenmaa.

According to Vuorenmaa, culture should be taken into account as widely as possible in the recruitment process, and not just through one term.

Vuorenmaan according to him, talking about culture in an interview is also in the job seeker’s interest. As an applicant, it is worth asking, for example, what kind of management culture the company has and whether the company is hierarchical, Vuorenmaa suggests.

“Of course, companies need to think about culture, and in a recruitment situation, a company needs to know its own culture well in order for recruitment to be successful. It is important to find out whether the jobseeker is experiencing the company’s values. ”

Culture According to Vuorenmaa, the most significant parts are invisible. Related to it are perceptions of the world and people: what is a company’s way of thinking and looking at the world.

“Culture is also the organization’s explanation of the world and what the company believes in. Human perception is also an important part. Is it the perception that employees are lazy and stupid or that we believe they are taking things forward themselves when they get the right tools and atmosphere. ”

In the recruitment situation, culture has become an increasingly important factor. Especially during teleworking, culture becomes the remaining glue, even if employees never go to the office, Vuorenmaa says.

“Silicon Valley originally understood the importance of culture and the fact that employees want a company whose culture suits them. They want certain kinds of values, behavior and ethics. ”

Studentworkin Laakso says that in recruitment discussions, it is worth aiming for a good outcome for both.

“The applicant also chooses the company, not just the other way around,” Laakso says.

Even if the term cultural compatibility is used, it does not mean that all applicants are wanted to be in the same fashion, Laakso says.

“It is precisely professional recruiters who can help a recruiter be able to challenge recruiting management by not being accidentally looking for a copy for the company. Two very different people may do really well in the same task. ”

According to Bea Grandell, recruitment manager at the Finnish gaming company Seriously, the starting point should be that a new employee brings something new to the company.