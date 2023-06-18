Working life | Many communication professionals do demanding social media on-call work for free in their spare time

Saara, who worked as a publicist in a large energy company, tells what it was like to do free on-call work in the evenings and weekends.

Nearly half of the communication professionals doing social media on-call work do not receive any kind of compensation for their on-call work.

The matter is clear from a survey commissioned by Viesti ry, the professional organization of communication experts. According to the organization, social media on-call is critical for organizations’ crisis and reputation management.

In practice, being on call means regularly monitoring communication channels and occasionally reacting.

The answers showed that 26 percent of the respondents working on call found the work stressful or rather stressful.

One one of them is Saara, who regularly did free work in her previous workplace.

The defendant’s name has been changed due to the sensitivity of the subject.

“I was a spokesperson for a large company. There, social security was required, which was always done in certain shifts.”

Saara says that she was on duty every fourth weekend. However, the work often had to be done on weekday evenings as well. In Some, the company had to seem like someone is constantly there. In principle, being on duty at night was not required, but if something was missed, it was always reported.

Saara says that she found being on duty very stressful.

“At worst, the weekends were filled with comments that could be irrelevant. It got under the skin. You had to react to everything, and sometimes there could be difficult questions where you had to consult an expert,” says Saara.

The recovery was not successful, and Saara says that she suffered from symptoms of exhaustion.

Sarah questioned the situation at the workplace several times and suggested that you could get compensation for work done outside of working hours.

At the first time, it was noted that the workplace has always acted in the same way. On the second occasion, the supervisor said that if the free on-call work is not agreed to, the work will be changed to shift work.

“The supervisor himself did not distinguish between work and free time. He was always at work and demanded the same from others,” says Saara.

At that time, he was offered discussion help in occupational health. Several of Saara’s colleagues had to unwillingly participate in the tripartite negotiation, because their endurance was not enough.

In legislation and in organizations, on-call work done outside of regular working hours is often not recognized as working time, states Viesti ry’s press release.

For example, being on standby is written into the law, which means being ready to answer the phone. In addition, labor legislation recognizes emergency and overtime work.

In some companies, in the case of communication on-call work, standby allowances in the collective agreement are applied. However, only 6 percent of those who responded to the survey receive a separately agreed on-call or stand-by allowance in cash. About a third receive other compensation for being on call.

“Situations vary and there are not necessarily clear rules of the game. It is easy to be married to the organization’s social media even in your free time, because the employer’s accounts are often connected to personal accounts. In this case, it can be difficult to leave work in your free time”, executive director of Viesti ry There Repo says in the announcement.

Sarah eventually changed jobs as a result of the situation. In his current job, being on call is not part of his job description.

“However, I felt like I needed at least half a year off before starting a new job.