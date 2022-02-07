Working life Many cheat on themselves at work and involuntarily do a little overtime every day – Psychologist tells how to get rid of “one more email” thinking

Marika Sinikari decided to do the work during working hours and not continue it in the evening. The work doesn’t end there, he says now.

Marketing director Marika Sinikari’s work flowed into her free time every day, no matter how she tried to do the work during working hours. Now he tells how the overtime came to an end. Psychologist Elisa Valtanen advises how to stay on target.

For subscribers

On learned to work only during working hours.

This is what the marketing director wrote Marika Sinikari On Twitter before Christmas, and received a lot of encouragement.

But what exactly did Sinikari mean by that? What did he do differently before?

Let’s call and ask.