Working life Many are victims of their own calendars, says Dutchman Rick Pastoor. With these few steps, you can take over your calendar.

Rick Pastoor from the Netherlands wrote a hit book about time management. For him, all you need to manage chaos is a standard, a bit boring calendar program. You just have to learn to use it a little more selfishly.

ThisN must be the most famous calendar in the Netherlands!

The first observation is that it looks loose. Another is that it doesn’t look any special.

In a video call, however, the calendar split on the screen belongs to the man who half-accidentally became an international calendar guru.