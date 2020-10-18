Working life Many are now calling for shorter working hours, but several studies show that a shorter working week does not significantly increase jobs

Reducing working hours can improve employee well-being and, to some extent, productivity, but there is no evidence of its employment-enhancing effect.

Four years ago Erik Gatenholm offered a carrot to about thirty of his employees in Gothenburg, Sweden: do less work, but at the same salary.

The Swedish-American entrepreneur hoped to improve the well-being and productivity of the employees of his young biotechnology company Cellink Life Sciences by cutting the company’s normal daily working hours from eight hours to six. The goal was to keep the production volume the same or even increase it.