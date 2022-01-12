Working life Many are considering a change of job and industry, but the employer can influence the realization of the intentions: “If the work is heavy and there is no appreciation, the situation is bad”

According to a survey commissioned by the personnel services company Barona, 45 percent of those under the age of 40 are considering changing jobs.

Paragraph the two-year period of the coronavirus pandemic has changed working life. It has put a strain on the working days of local workers in the form of restrictions and uncertainty. In office work, meeting tubes and the entire work community have moved into the virtual world.

The global pandemic has brought changes to the entire labor market. In the United States, there is talk of The Great Resignation. Millions of Americans voluntarily quit their jobs last year.

In Finland no such thing has been seen. However, there has been a shortage of labor in a number of sectors and there have been some increases in job intentions.

According to a survey commissioned by the personnel services company Barona, 51 per cent of working Finns experience increased urgency and stress during a pandemic. In the survey, 45 percent of employed people under the age of 40 said they were considering changing jobs. Half of the respondents believe to change sector.

Barona’s survey was conducted for the first time in 2020. Compared to that the numbers are on the rise.

Director of the Research Center for Working Life at the University of Tampere, Assistant Professor Anne Mäkikangas emphasizes that the intention to change jobs is not the same as the actual change of job.

“Studies have found that job change intentions predict relatively little actual job change. The idea is not the same as the act, ”says Mäkikangas.

The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health investigated the intentions of working Finns to change jobs last summer. How can Finland? in a follow-up study. According to the results, the intention to resign from the whole population did not increase in the summer of 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic period.

In contrast, the intentions of women in local work, women, public sector workers and the least educated to change jobs were higher than before the pandemic. No significant change was observed in the separation intentions of men and university graduates.

Research Professor at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health Jari Hakanen considers that, on the basis of the Baronanka report, it is not possible to speak of a wave of withdrawal threatening Finland.

“During the Korona period in 2020, the resignation intentions of Finns decreased. Compared to that, there is now a small increase, but not compared to the pre-pandemic period, ”says Hakanen.

The share of those considering changing jobs has increased over the years. Hakanen’s research has shown that in the past, about 15 percent of employees considered changing jobs, but in recent years the proportion has stabilized at about 25 percent.

In the Department of Occupational Health survey, the proportion was in the same category just before the pandemic and last summer. In a study conducted in 2020, the proportion decreased.

“There are labor shortages in many sectors, ie there are opportunities to change. Many may want to change jobs because the workload has increased. One would think that even when the numbers are not higher, ”says Hakanen.

By industry the situation varies greatly. Hakanen and Mäkikangas both remind that the professions in the social and health care sector, as well as in the tourism and restaurant industry, have been particularly stressed during the Korona period. On the one hand there is a shortage of labor and too much work, on the other hand there has been uncertainty great.

“In the travel and restaurant industry, for example, job-change intentions have been common,” says Mäkikangas.

“The pandemic period has been challenging for some part-time and public sector employees,” says Hakanen.

Work in the customer service industry during a pandemic may not have been the same as before.

The exceptional situation has exacerbated existing challenges in the sectors, such as labor shortages in the social security sector.

Department of Occupational Health will publish a well-being survey of hospital staff later this week, with preliminary data showing that intentions to change jobs are growing in the social services sector. In 2021, 69 percent of nurses said they were considering changing employer. In 2019, the figure was 56 percent.

At the same time, research still shows that while many Sote workers say they are thinking about changing jobs and the industry, many do not.

Employers in municipal and welfare areas In the autumn, KT published a report based on Statistics Finland’s wage statistics, according to which it is rare for teachers and caregivers of employees in the municipal sector to change sector.

In the last couple of years, less than three per cent have moved from the education sector and three per cent from health services.

“In the military and education sectors, the absorption of work is experienced the most. The work is rewarding and a sense of relevance is present. The work of a teacher is in many ways very rewarding, albeit heavy. Still, that doesn’t mean that people won’t consider switching if there is enough workload, ”says Hakanen.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Health, more than 70 percent of people in the social work sector feel they are doing meaningful work.

Ladies are in the majority in public sector jobs where exchange intentions are on the rise. Even if this is taken into account in the statistics, overall women’s desire to change has increased more than men’s.

There is no certainty about the underlying factors. The workload increases the intention to change jobs, and according to Hakanen, a follow-up study has found that women’s well-being at work has deteriorated slightly more than men’s.

One background factor may be double loading. Women have traditionally been more responsible for children and the home, and now those who have been left out of work have also been left to children who have gone to distance school.

Taking care of children during teleworking has been a challenge for those who work from home. On the other hand, the family also protects against the strain experienced by those living remotely alone.

More research is needed into the changes in working life and well-being caused by the pandemic. According to Hakanen, for example, the workload of adults working remotely in families with children has increased during the pandemic, but children and the family have also been seen to have a positive and protective effect.

“The well-being of people living alone and young people working remotely has deteriorated by many measures,” says Hakanen.

Mäkikangas also says that as the Korona period lengthens, employers must pay special attention to young employees and how they are committed to the organization.

“How can a sense of community be secured for young people in the workplace? It has been a pain issue all the time, especially for those who work remotely, ”says Mäkikangas.

One research project led by Mäkikangas examines the psychological safety of work during teleworking. Research has shown that leadership plays an important role in maintaining the meaning and motivation of work.

“That’s where the employer’s actions come from in prioritizing employee health and maintaining open dialogue and interaction. In a psychologically safe work community, people dare to go through difficult things, ”says Mäkikangas.

Hakanen emphasizes the responsibility of employers in ensuring that people feel comfortable and motivated and experience the suction and appreciation of work.

“When a person feels valued in their workplace, they feel comfortable. If the work is hard and there is no appreciation, the situation is bad. It doesn’t require miraculous things, ”says Hakanen.

“If the work is meaningful and developmental, with enough autonomy and experience of appreciation, you have to make a pretty strict consideration before leaving such work,” he continues.

Weak are those jobs where people do not feel part of a supportive and supportive community. According to Hakanen, research related to the recession has found that employees want to stay in workplaces that have been able to create a sense of belonging.

There is a lot of talk about labor shortages and the wave of redundancies. Can public debate create a self-fulfilling prophecy?

Based on the research results, Hakanen does not believe that there is a big wave of redundancies in Finland. Every decision to resign is a big deal for the individual.

“The conversation can make many people wonder if I should change too. Personally, I hope that this will make employers think about how to keep employees, ”says Hakanen.

Mäkikangas emphasizes that the actual decision to change jobs is mainly influenced by issues related to the content of the job, family situation and livelihood.

“Usually people switch to a better job. From an individual psychological point of view, changing jobs can also be a good thing, ”says Mäkikangas.