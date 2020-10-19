Working life Local Tapiola survey: Managers’ attitude towards telework has eased due to coronavirus, Finns believe the importance of telework is growing

In the metropolitan area, respondents clearly believed more that they would work more remotely in the future.

Insurance company According to a survey commissioned by Lähi-Tapiola, almost 90 per cent of Finns believe that the importance of telework will increase.

More than a third of the respondents estimate that they will do more telework in the future. Respondents living in the Helsinki metropolitan area believed that the coronavirus pandemic had contributed more to the spread of telework than in the rest of Finland.

“If the survey were repeated now, the ideas about teleworking could be even more positive and the proportion of those who believe they will do more teleworking in the future has risen. Of course, it is not possible to switch to telework in all professions, but we know that a new way of working is learned in about six months, ”says Tapiola’s Vice President, Corporate Banking. Veikko Salonen in the bulletin.

For the survey among the respondents were also several senior officials and managers. More than half of them are more positive about teleworking.

In the survey, three out of four managers or senior employees are convinced that telework will increase in the future, while four out of ten employees agree.

The most convinced of all are the occupational groups that moved more widely to telework in the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring. Half of the responding entrepreneurs believe that teleworking will increase due to the positive telework experience gained from the corona pandemic.

“Although the sample of the study specifically represents the Finnish population and does not fully represent the various professional groups, it can be cautiously assessed that the attitudes of managers towards telework in particular have become more positive. The positive aspects of teleworking culture have not necessarily been very familiar to all managers in the past, ”Salonen estimates in the press release.

In particular, six out of ten respondents living in Helsinki and elsewhere in southern Finland say that they have a more positive attitude towards telework at their own workplace. Elsewhere in Finland, the experience of attitudes was not similar, but still almost half felt that attitudes were now more positive (Western Finland 47 per cent, Eastern and Northern Finland 41 per cent).

Increased teleworking is likely to change working life permanently in many ways. According to the survey, more than half of Finns believe that the importance of face-to-face work will decrease in the future.

“We believe that the importance of face-to-face work is explicitly emphasized, but its amount is diminishing. We believe that people still need to face each other, ”says Salonen.