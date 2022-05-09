Working life Liisa Holma left her “quite nice” job because she did not feel welcome – Korona time made many people realize that it is time to resign

The teleworking brought about by the corona pandemic has led many to realize that a nice work atmosphere is the only good side of the job. Others feel more successful away from their work community.

Employee development ideas are ignored. It’s hard to give your best at work. The dream job did not meet the expectations created in the job interview.

Among other reasons, Finnish experts are quitting their jobs.

For working in expert positions Liisa from Holma he felt he was not welcome in his new job and the company did not seem to find a suitable place for him. Holma’s skills did not match the needs of the workplace.

While the probationary period was still underway, Holma raised the matter with her supervisor.

“You’re probably going to fire me when I don’t fit here.”

Holman’s experience came as a surprise to management. However, co-operation negotiations soon began in the company, as a result of which Holma was fired. The decision was reciprocal.

In her own words, Liisa Holma wanted to quit because she and the new job were not good match.

Their experience inspired by Holma started together Minna Ruusuvuoren and Ulla Jonesin to bring together the experiences of people who have stopped working. Rose Year and Jones have also left their jobs during their careers because they have not felt they have matched their jobs.

From the experience gained came Departurespodcast about the stories of people who have anonymously resigned from their expert work.

For their podcast, Minna Ruusuvuori (left), Liisa Holma and Ulla Jones interviewed 70 people who have resigned from their “nice job”.

The wave of resignations that began in the first corona year of 2020 has been talked about in recent years, especially in the United States. During March only 4.5 million Americans quit in their workplace, and a large proportion of them worked specifically in expert work.

Holma, Ruusuvuori and Jones wanted to find out if this is happening in Finland and if so, on what scale?

Holman According to him, references to the wave of redundancies in Finland are reflected, for example, in an increase in the turnover rates of large IT companies. There is no official study on the subject yet.

Something tells us that when Holma, Rose Mountain, and Jones began looking for suitable interviewees, about 70 people contacted them in a short amount of time.

The majority of them were women. Holma can’t judge whether the high proportion of women is due to the fact that all the perpetrators of the podcast are women. Or is it perhaps easier for women to talk about what they are experiencing?

All the interviewees are united by the fact that they have resigned from their work, because in principle there is something that rots in a nice job.

Why people woke up just in the middle of a pandemic?

Holma thinks the move to telecommuting has blurred the line between work and leisure, which can put a strain on people. Telework also took work physically apart from the work community.

“Some noticed that they don’t really like their job, but like their co-workers. Others found that the work itself went better away from the work community. ”

During the interviews, Holma had a clear picture of why many experts leave their jobs in principle.

He summarizes the causes of the three problems. In the first, an employee cannot prioritize their work and leisure time as they would like. The problem arose, for example, when the job interview did not clearly state what the job required of the author.

Holma also points out that not all jobs are suitable for all life situations.

In the second in a problem area, an employee is unable to treat his or her colleagues or clients in a way that is appropriate to his or her own world of values.

When the work culture of the workplace does not confront the values ​​of the employee, the person begins to get tired.

“If you have to think that I wouldn’t have wanted to do that, you’ll easily get tired.”

The third problem is related to the work atmosphere and management. Many interviewees said they did not experience the treatment they deserved in the workplace.

In addition to victims of actual workplace bullying, such cases include workers who feel they are not being listened to. People who don’t feel welcome in their workplace or people whose suggestions for improvement and ideas aren’t listed.

According to Holman, much of the reason people push out is ultimately due to poor leadership.

“ “The most common comment was why I waited so long.”

Departures the stories repeated leaders who have neither the desire, the time, nor the skills to lead their subordinates.

Holma suspects that bosses who have no real desire to become familiar with human resource management are people for whom foreword status only means better pay or career advancement.

“Have they received that foreplay status as if it were a thank you or a reward for a good past job?”

According to Holma, there are also well-meaning bosses in the workplace who not only have demanding personnel management skills, as well as bosses who are in too much of a hurry.

All of these problems make it bad for employees to be at work.

Holman the companies themselves take the wrong view of the wave of redundancies.

“Companies talk about layoffs as turnover. It is a kind of true technical word that transforms a person’s personal experience into a percentage. ”

According to Holman, the term turnover suggests that the company loses nothing when an employee leaves.

However, interviews with emigrants have shown that these people would be really good employees in the right workplace. People looking forward to their work with a strong desire to develop.

“It feels like companies can’t afford to lose these people.”

While making the podcast, Holma has been thinking a lot about how to curb the wave of resignations. First and foremost, he thinks companies should think about managing leadership.

“They would think about how we are led and say it. That way, bosses and employees would know what to expect. ”

In addition, according to Holma, the company must have other career paths than personnel management. You don’t have to be a boss just because you want to move on.

Anyone People interviewed for the Departures podcast did not say they regretted their decision.

“The most common comment was why I waited so long.”

The authors have also received feedback in which people say they are relieved to hear that someone else has left their job for the same reason. According to Holman, many people doubt their own experience and wonder if they can leave the job “just for such emotional reasons”.

“That if you didn’t feel comfortable, is that a good enough reason. — It is.”

Holma herself does not regret the termination of her previous employment. Today, he runs a consulting firm called Unknown, which he founded himself.

Holma does not want to blackmail her previous employer, but now she can clearly see that the place was not right for her.

“Not all jobs are suitable for all people, just as not all friendships or all relationships work.”

Corrigendum May 9, 2022, 8.14 am: The article previously incorrectly reported a wave of redundancies, even though these are redundancies.