Working life | Leena Ahokas blushes and tears in social situations – This is how sensitivity becomes an asset on the career path

Leena Ahokas remembers being sensitive even as a child. “I had a very vivid imagination, and many ordinary things scared me. And then I had to run next to mom and dad.”

Leena Ahokas can't help but care about the noise or the strange atmosphere of the work group. It doesn't matter, because sensitivity has become an asset for him. An expert tells you how to get the most out of sensitivity.

blush, sweat, heart beats and tears come to the eyes.

When a food entrepreneur Leena Ahokas, 35, unexpectedly ends up in a social situation, many reactions arise in his body that cannot be prevented – and Ahokas doesn't even try.

The reactions are not caused by anxiety or fear. Behind them is Ahokka's sensitivity, which can be seen in everything.