Working life | Laura Iikkanen and Anette Puolakka have lived for years without a summer vacation – “I wonder if it’s time for me to rest sometimes”

30-year-old Anette Puolakka knows what it’s like when you don’t get to go on summer vacation.

Last year, project worker Anette Puolaka had a thought: “Maybe it’s time for me to rest sometimes.” Puolakka and photographer Laura Iikkanen have lived for years without a summer vacation and now tell you how it feels to be busy with work while others are on vacation.

June on the last weekday, many Finns sweated their foreheads to make sure that the necessary work was done before the start of the holiday.

July is traditionally the most popular holiday month in our country: in July 2022, a third of all employed people took at least one week off.