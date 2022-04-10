Working life Lasse Kurronen’s career began at the pub’s bar counter – now he runs a million-dollar business

Lasse Kurronen’s goal is to train the women’s floorball team for World Cup gold and double the turnover of his family’s company Laitex. How is his time enough for everything?

Lappeenranta.

“From there it started at Little Pete’s bar counter. ”

Lappeenranta resident Lasse Kurronen is an exceptional figure in Finnish sports and business.

Kurronen has been coaching the women’s floorball team since 2016. The pocket already has a bronze and two World Championship silver medals.

For the same time and perhaps even more successfully, Kuronen has managed Laitex oy, founded by his father, which manufactures material handling systems for the process industry.

During Lasse Kurronen, the company’s personnel has doubled to 90 employees and turnover has grown from eight million euros to more than 20 million.

In addition, the company has made good results despite rapid growth. It’s not an easy trick.

“It would be easier to just grow or make a profit, but doing both at the same time is the most difficult,” says Kurronen in the conference room at the company’s headquarters.

The goals are high.

“The strategy is to double turnover in a few years. Then we wonder more. ”

Kurronen has been working for a family business since he was 12 years old.

“Loops in a row and a pin in between. On the third or fourth summer, I said that with an hourly wage, this doesn’t hit the bread – it should be a contract wage at a mile price, ”he recalls his first job at his father’s company.

However, his career as a leader began with floorball. The discussion that served as the kick-off took place one Saturday night in 2009 at the bar counter of a pub in Lappeenranta.

“I saw the merit coach of the NST women’s league team Strömberg’s Mikaa after the match and I gave some tips on how to handle it, ”Kurronen says and laughs.

After a couple of months, he was able to put his ideas into practice as a colleague of Strömberg.

“ “It was a tougher spring, the boy was taken away.”

Lasse Kurronen distributed instructions to his players in the international match played against Lempäälä against Sweden in October 2021.

Laitexilla Kurronen got his first management responsibilities in 2012, when he was already the head coach of NST. The appointment as CEO came four years later.

Kurronen’s own playing career had ended for the juniors, but the deep end in coaching called right away. He started directly as the second coach of the NST league team, attended floorball coaching courses and was selected as the age coach for the girls born in 1997.

The 12-year-olds then began their careers in the Finnish shirt Veera and Oona Kauppithe current superstars of the women’s team.

“I have been involved in various roles throughout their national team careers,” says Kurronen.

Job As the coach of NST, he culminated in the second World Championship gold in the club’s history in the Super Final played at the Hartwall Arena in the spring of 2016.

Even before that, the top sports director of the association Petri Kettunen had attracted Kurros as head coach of the women’s national team.

Kurronen had time to celebrate the Finnish championship two days before the first women’s national team event in Sweden. When the others traveled home after the tournament, he continued straight from the airport to Eerikkilä Sports College for the girls ’national team finishing camp and from there for two weeks to the World Championships in Canada.

“And right after that, I started as the CEO of Laitex. It was a tougher spring, the boy was taken away. ”

Kurronen says running two responsible washes in parallel requires delegation, a tight calendar, and the ability to tolerate stress.

Floorball alone brings 50 travel days in the World Cup years, and there are also 20-30 in the intervening year. Player monitoring and discussions with players will take place. And now it’s just a second job or a very serious hobby.

Overalls with a particularly long career at Laitex will be lifted to the ceiling in the same way that sports teams do.

Then there’s the actual bread job, running a big business that brings in a lot of travel days as well.

According to Kurronen, there is now more time now than when he was both NST’s league coach and the company’s management.

“It was a 24/7 job and an instructive time as a coach, especially in the final leagues. But now you don’t have to go to the hall every day, collect vests, pull workouts, get frustrated with them, come home a little tense and have fun at night to find out the next day. ”

Anything Kurronen has no magic trick or secret in his work.

Most importantly, both Laitex and the national team have carefully assembled management teams and all creditors have the same values. That’s when resources are freed up.

“On the national team Jukka Ruotsalainen and Aki Vilander handle virtually the entire tactical palette. The games to be monitored and player monitoring are also shared, ”says Kurronen.

He lists his strengths as motivation, creating an open atmosphere, and leading entities and people. He shares the grief.

“ “It must be acknowledged that without the interest of the family, this would not be possible. If I experience a bad conscience, I should remember to thank you more. ”

World Cup Lurreenranta may not even be called from Kurronen in Laitex matters. That’s when he focuses entirely on floorball.

“At Laitex, each area of ​​responsibility has its own person in charge and they are qualified in their job,” he says.

Kurronen believes that his absence will mainly benefit the company.

“I’ve used to intervene sometimes too much. When the floorball takes away, the others are in the sticks, and that’s good for the company. ”

The whole pattern is made possible by Kurronen’s second “family business” in the floorball, which includes three children and two dogs in addition to his wife.

“It must be acknowledged that without the interest of the family, this would not be possible. If I experience a bad conscience, I should remember to thank you more. ”

Wife Heidi Kurronen is a former national team player who has won floorball championship gold at NST as a player and coach, as well as baseball championship silver as a locksmith from Lappeenranta.

Today, in addition to her own work, she works as a masseuse for the women’s floorball national team, so the couple is often on the same trip in the service of the association.

Lasse Kurronen and NST championship shirt for the period 2015–2016.

Kids also play floorball, making it easier to watch players. Kurros watches a lot of TV.

“Everyone likes it, at least most of the time.”

Dogs also have their own role in coaching, as Kurronen talks to the players while jogging.

“They already recognize dogs from barking. The older one has a slightly rougher voice. ”

Kurronen he no longer knows whether he will apply more the teachings of sports or business life in his management work.

“Leadership is leadership, and it is done in different environments.”

According to him, the management of a sports team and a company have in many respects the same assignment and the same laws.

“ “I always ask Dad first. He has said that if the company crashes into a floorball, it would have collapsed anyway. ”

“Motivation and the flame of fire must both be able to be maintained and nurtured.”

In a national team, it is often easier, because those who are selected there are already particularly passionate about it.

From the corporate world, Kurronen has brought a kind of toughness to sports: number management, tougher and more concrete goals and following them.

“If we want to succeed, there have to be other measurable things than the result of one match once every two years [MM-finaali]. ”

About sports Kurronen has brought to Laitex, for example, the idea of ​​the continuous development of the individual.

“It is strongly in the company’s values ​​that we can grow from our own forces to more responsible tasks. In sports, I have seen the development of curves when only a lamp comes on. ”

The CEO’s second job is visible at Laitex anyway. For example, employees have to listen to the terminology and flattery of sports to the point of irritation.

“There are first and second fields, the feeds should hit the shoulder, players can’t be changed, so the current ones need to be developed, and so on.”

In addition to hard work, Lasse Kurronen’s national team has humor.

And when an employee who has served for a particularly long time retires from Laitex, his “jersey” will be lifted to the roof of the production hall next to the headquarters. Now there are already two overalls.

According to Kurronen, there have not yet been any collisions with coaching and company management. So far, he has not missed a single national team day.

His time-consuming hobby has also been accepted by the work community and the company’s board.

Kari’s father, the main owner of Laitex, has always encouraged his son in his coaching work.

“I always ask Dad first. He has said that if the company crashes into a floorball, it would have crashed anyway. The foundations need to be in order and people have a passion for doing the things they love. ”

Women as the head coach of the floorball national team, Kurronen will continue until at least the end of 2023, when the fourth two-year wash will end.

The goal is a gold medal in the Singapore Games. At the World Championships in Uppsala last December, Sweden was slightly better and took the championship with an extra time goal.

“I feel that the trajectory of the team is such that there is no prime yet. The age structure is so good that the team has a lot of development potential. ”