Working life Keva: Shortage of nurses, teachers and social workers worsens – Urges government to take urgent action

The public sector pension insurer commissioned an analysis that the shortage of thousands of nurses and kindergarten teachers will not ease with current retirement rates and training rates.

Public Keva, a pension insurer in the sector, is calling on the country’s government to take urgent action to alleviate the worsening shortage of skilled workers in municipalities. Thousands more nurses, doctors, teachers and social workers would be needed already.

According to Keva, in the spring framework debate, the Government should make guidelines on the future labor needs, attractiveness and, above all, the number of places to start education in the social, health and education sectors.

Work-based immigration, well-being at work and learning alongside work should also be promoted. One way would be to encourage retirees to return to work, including through tax breaks.

Keva justifies its demands with an analysis commissioned by it, which combines statistics related to retirement with the number of training places, job vacancies and labor force statistics. The analysis was performed by Lobby Research.

Earlier in February Keva said the large number of municipalities retiring and the difficulty of recruiting new people.

Nurses according to the analysis, more is needed across the country.

Uusimaa alone has a shortage of 3,500 nurses, and more than 8,000 new nurses would already be needed across the country.

The forecast model does not promise relief in the next few years with the current retirement rate and the number of degrees now planned.

According to the study, the shortage of doctors in the municipalities is not easing either. According to the analysis, there is still a shortage of about a thousand general practitioners in municipalities, and the need for specialists and dentists is also growing.

In the field of education the greatest shortage is among kindergarten teachers and special needs teachers.

There is still a shortage of about 4,000 kindergarten teachers nationwide.

About 2,300 special needs teachers would be needed to fill the vacancies. The scale of the skills shortage is illustrated by the fact that there are currently about 7,300 special teachers working in the municipal sector, if the number of Keva’s pension insured people is used as an estimate.

By 2030, the planned amount of training will not turn the situation around. The most difficult situation in the field of education is in Uusimaa.

Municipal sector In addition to the largest occupational groups, the relative labor demand in smaller ones is already significant.

For example, the shortage of 2,700 social workers is considerable, given that the number of Keva pensioners in the occupational group is just over 6,000.

Although in many occupational groups the most difficult situation is in the province of Uusimaa, the relatively most difficult situation for social workers is in the provinces of North Karelia and Lapland.

Kevan managing director Timo Kietäväinen calls for the rapid raising of the expert challenge to the final tables of the kingdom.

“Decisions cannot be postponed, because the decisions made now, for example, on the amount of education, will take effect in three years at the earliest,” Kietäväinen reminds in the press release.

“We need several different actions because this expert challenge is so extensive,” Kietävinen estimates.