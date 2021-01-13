Working life Kela’s statistics show a reversal: Sick leave, which has increased for years, decreased last year, due to exceptional circumstances

Mental disorders have been on the rise since 2016, but last year the rise leveled off.

Kelan according to recent statistics, sick leave decreased last year. The number of people receiving sickness benefits and the number of reimbursed daily benefits decreased compared to 2019.

Sickness benefit is paid to people aged 16-67 for periods of incapacity for work lasting longer than the day of illness and the following nine working days.

Sick leave has been on the rise since 2016, but now the trend seems to have reversed. Kela’s research manager Jenni Blomgren says, however On Kela’s blogthat the interest rate derogation period last year complicates the interpretation of the statistics.

“Of course, it seems clear that the epidemic contributed to the reduction in absenteeism last spring, for example, as telework became more common and movement and gatherings were restricted,” Blomgren estimates.

Last year, about 295,000 people, or about nine percent of the working-age population, received sickness benefits.

Mental health based on the disruptions, the receipt of daily allowance remained at the 2019 level. At least the statistics do not yet support the interpretation that the coronary pandemic has begun to test the mental resilience of workers.

Occupational health psychologist Helt, a small occupational health company, told HS on Monday that he found that sick leave due to mental reasons went beyond the number of sick leave written for other reasons at the end of the year. Demand for psychological services has also increased.

According to Terveystalo, Finland’s largest provider of occupational health services, the number of referrals in occupational health short psychotherapy has increased by more than 200 per cent this year compared to the previous year.

Blomgren estimates that the continuing large-scale telework and various restrictions may curb sick leave this year as well.

“On the other hand, prolonged stress related to the continuing epidemic situation, isolation, and the care debt to be paid at some point, in turn, may gradually increase sick leave.”

Mental health disorders in Kela’s sickness benefit statistics have been growing strongly since 2016, but now the increase has leveled off. It differs from the development of other disease groups: in other diseases, the number of people receiving a daily allowance clearly decreased.

Kelan Blomgren finds this noteworthy. Mental health disorders now went past musculoskeletal disorders if you compare the number of people who received sickness benefits.

Measured by the number of days paid, mental disorders have been the most significant group of diseases since 2018.

Coronavirus infection was a relatively rare reason for sick pay last year. With this diagnosis, sickness benefits were paid to only 1,124 people during the year. For example, on the basis of mental disorders, daily allowances were paid to more than 84,000 people.

Instead, the number of people receiving daily allowances for respiratory illnesses increased slightly, and Blomgren considers it possible that they also have people with coronavirus.

Especially in the early stages of the epidemic last spring, those who fell ill may not be included in the coronavirus’s own diagnosis category. Sickness benefit claims, which began on the basis of respiratory illnesses, saw a big momentary spike in March.