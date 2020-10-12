Working life Kaarina Hylkinen is an “exception in the restaurant industry”, and soon the restaurant manager will be working again in the store due to interest rate restrictions – “Many have already changed industry”

HOK-Elanto has offered restaurant employees the opportunity to switch between store cash registers and between shelves during the time of the interest rate restrictions. Kaarina Hylkinen, 35, has now taken up the offer twice.

Business Idea Manager Kaarina Hylkinen is already repeating a new front during the Corona period.

The Tapas Barcelona restaurant, run by Hylkinen, closed its doors for the last time so far on Saturday, October 10, due to interest rate restrictions. Now Hylkinen is working for a week in the neighboring restaurant Amarillo, after which the work will start in Espoo’s Olarin Prisma in collecting e-commerce.

“The staff and our wishes have been listened to flexibly,” Hylkinen says.

Hylkinen, 35, who worked in the restaurant industry throughout his career, also moved to the retail side to work in the spring. The transition was possible because Tapas Barcelona is part of the S Group’s HOK-Elanto.

“Customers lost and sales dropped drastically one weekend. Everything happened quickly and HOK-Elanto reacted to the situation immediately. ”

Before the spring restrictions take effect, the restaurant manager Roope Kämppi called Hylkinen and inquired about his willingness to go to the store for work if the restaurant doors went latched.

“I replied, of course. Within a couple of days, there was a news that the restaurant would be closed and shops would go. ”

The employer asked the migrant workers about their wishes about the jobs and the location of the temporary job. Hylkinen hoped the store would be closer to home and ended up in Alepa, Ymmersta, Espoo.

Summer after opening, Tapas Barcelona stopped serving lunch more than a week ago. At that time, Hylkinen’s co-worker, the restaurant’s shift manager Lagle Ylper moved to the trade side to work.

“Normally we would have lunch all year round, but there are not enough customers because of the telecommuting recommendation. Tourists are also completely absent, ”says Hylkinen.

Tapas Barcelona is located in the Grand Tunnel in central Helsinki. The question of the fate of a small restaurant is customer seats. The Board has decided that a maximum of half of the maximum number of customers may be admitted.

“Customer seats would be reduced really much. The number of customers has also decreased significantly in recent weeks. ”

Wrecked recognizes that it is an exception in the sector because the S Group has been able to offer employees the option to move to work in stores. The situation in the sector is difficult. Unemployment and layoffs in the restaurant sector are still double the normal level and thousands of jobs are at risk with the new restrictions.

Hylkinen’s acquaintances working in other restaurant companies are almost invariably laid off.

“Many are still at home. I know people in the restaurant industry who have already changed industry. ”

Due to the corona, the wreck himself has not considered a change of sector. The situation may change if the crisis lasts for more than a year or two.

“Endless ones can’t wait to get into their own chores. I have to do something else at that point. You can even like to work in the trade sector and stay there. ”

In the restaurant industry Hylkinen started as a teenager in a hurry from the Harazajärvi Terrazza restaurant. He attended vocational training in the field and started 12 years ago at HOK-Elanto as a shift manager.

Tapas in Barcelona Hylkinen has worked for three years as a business idea manager, whose duties include not only catering but also the operational management of the restaurant. The difference is large compared to the duties of a small trade employee.

“In Aleppo, I squeezed a load, was at the checkout, baked frying point products that were displayed and bagged. During the corona period, the work involved intensified cleaning, ie we disinfected the door handles, for example. ”

In the spring, Hylkinen was excited about the opportunity to experience work in a completely new field. The experience was positive.

“I thought, that’s cool to go see the trade side of the work. However, it was known that there is a return to one’s own work and that it is temporary. ”

On the other hand, no one in the spring knew when the restaurants would open again. Uncertainty was high because government decisions, new restrictions, or the development of the epidemic could not be predicted.

“We were just told we were moving for the time being.”

The situation is now the same. No return date has been given for your own work. The duration of the restrictions, the progress of the epidemic or the future direction of the government is still very difficult to predict.

So far, HOK-Elanto has had a total of about 30 coronavirus infections, none of which have been diagnosed in a restaurant employee. HOK-Elanto employs about 6,000 people, of whom about 750 are restaurant employees.

Wrecked has not personally suffered from the economic effects of the interest rate crisis. The move to the trade side has not affected his salary.

In addition to the change in the work image, the crown spring led to life revolving only between home and work. For example, a visit to the gym was completely missed, like many Finns.

“The media reported that all sports venues are closed, but my own hall has been open all the time. I’m not leaving the gym this round. ”

Wreck understands that people may not want or dare to visit restaurants now.

“It’s an extraordinary luxury of everyday life, which unfortunately is cut first.”

Still, he considers the restrictions on restaurants too strict and the media attention received by the industry unfair.

“I don’t know if it’s because the government has lifted the restaurant industry into an eye.”