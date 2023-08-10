Working life | Joni Valtonen is a family nurse, and clients don’t always dare to open the door for her – The reason is a persistent problem in Finnish working life

In Finland, occupations are exceptionally strongly divided by gender. A docent studying working life describes the situation as discouraging, because it hasn’t changed much since the 1970s. Plumber Eeva Kyyrö and family nurse Joni Valtonen chose an atypical profession for their gender.

Rosa Welling HS

2:00 am

Plumber Eeva Kyyrö, 39, Espoo: “I’m not afraid to show my femininity”

“Ma few years ago I found out that one of my female dance friends had studied to become a plumber. I was surprised how prejudiced I was towards his career choice. In my mind, a female plumber had to be a dorky car enthusiast who never wears make-up. In other words, a very different guy from that guy of mine, not to mention me.